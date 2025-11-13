RWE's first project in Louisiana completes construction

Lafitte Solar will deliver 100 MW of reliable, affordable electricity to the Louisiana grid

This project was enabled by the long-term power purchase agreement with Meta

Project creates positive local impact: 150+ construction jobs, $32 million in regional tax revenue and support for community initiatives

Supports biodiversity and agriculture with native vegetation and local sheep grazing, strengthening sustainable land use in Louisiana

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE has completed construction of its first project in Louisiana, the 100 MW Lafitte Solar project located in the Ouachita Parish, outside of Monroe. The project will be fully online and generating energy by the end of the year. Lafitte Solar was enabled through a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Meta, through which Meta also receives all environmental benefits associated with the project, including RECs.

The project was celebrated today at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, local officials from the Ouachita Parish Police Jury and Ouachita Parish Industrial Development Board, RWE leadership and employees and construction partner McCarthy Building Companies (McCarthy).

Andrew Flanagan, CEO, RWE Clean Energy: "Lafitte Solar is RWE's first project in Louisiana, and will provide low-cost, homegrown energy to the Louisiana grid and generate enough electricity to power 17,000 local homes and businesses. By providing affordable and reliable electricity, we are strengthening Monroe's power supply while supporting the community's growth and resilience."

Generating Local Impact

Over its operating lifetime, Lafitte Solar is projected to generate approximately $32 million in regional tax revenue — supporting public schools, law enforcement and emergency services. Construction of Lafitte Solar was completed in collaboration with RWE's EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) partner McCarthy, supporting more than 150 full-time jobs on the project at its peak. During construction, workers supported local businesses and restaurants, and shopped at area stores, amplifying the project's economic impact.

Joe Holyfield, President, Ouachita Industrial Development Board: "Lafitte Solar brought jobs and investment to Ouachita Parish at a crucial time. Our local businesses felt an immediate benefit, and we look forward to sustained growth as energy projects like these strengthen our region's future."

Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy, Meta: "We're thrilled to see the Lafitte Solar project reach this important milestone — not only adding clean energy to the grid locally but adding jobs to the local economy. Projects like Lafitte Solar are essential to achieving our clean energy goals while strengthening communities."

RWE remains dedicated to supporting local schools and families. The company partnered with Roy Neal Shelling, Sr. Elementary School, providing donations to support classroom resources, while its construction partner McCarthy supplied toys during the holiday. RWE and McCarthy remain committed to improving the quality of life for children in the local area by funding a new playground being built at Tanglewood Community Park. Additionally, RWE and McCarthy together provided one of the largest holiday food donations the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has received, supporting families throughout Monroe during the Christmas season.

Supporting Sustainable Land Use

Lafitte Solar's site design features natural and native vegetation around the perimeter, promoting biodiversity and habitat conservation to benefit the project's land and surrounding farmlands. The project will also incorporate agrivoltaics, using a flock of over 600 sheep to maintain healthy vegetation onsite. This practice not only protects local farmland but deepens partnerships with regional farmers, demonstrating how renewable energy coexists with agriculture.

RWE in the US

Through its subsidiary RWE Clean Energy, RWE is the third largest renewable energy company in the United States, with a presence in most U.S. states from coast to coast. RWE's team of about 2,000 employees in the U.S. stands ready to help meet the nation's growing energy needs. With its homegrown and fastest-to-market product, RWE supports the goal of American Energy dominance and independence. To that end, RWE Clean Energy is committed to increasing its already strong asset base of over 10 gigawatts of operating wind, solar and battery projects, focusing on providing high-quality jobs. RWE invests in local and rural communities while strengthening domestic manufacturing supporting the renaissance of American industry. This is complemented by RWE's energy trading business. RWE is also a major offtaker of American liquified natural gas (LNG).

As an energy company with a successful history spanning more than 125 years, RWE has an extensive knowledge of the energy markets and an excellent expertise in all major power generation and storage technologies, from nuclear, coal and gas to hydro, batteries, wind and solar.

