RWJBarnabas Health & Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Break Ground on RWJBarnabas Health Family Care & Wellness at the Monmouth Mall

Rendina, a national, full-service developer of healthcare real estate headquartered in Jupiter, Fla, with offices in Eatontown, NJ, will develop, own, and manage the facilities.

The location of the new Class-A facility on Wyckoff Road will enable RWJBH to provide a wide range of healthcare services in a convenient retail setting. The state-of-the-art facility will feature custom-designed spaces for specialized pediatric care, women's services and wellness resources. The building will also include a commercial-grade kitchen to support the wellness center and host health education events.

"We are so proud to partner with Rendina on this modern building that will expand much-needed access to exceptional care for women and children, as well as offer important health education and wellness services for the entire community," said Eric Carney, President & CEO of Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

RWJBarnabas Health Family Care & Wellness will occupy a prominent location on the grounds of the new Monmouth Mall redevelopment project. The project involves transformative renovations to the exterior and interior of the existing mall to create a contemporary and inviting space designed to meet the needs of today's consumer by offering a "live, work and play" environment.

"This new location has broad implications for the future of healthcare delivery," says Steve Barry, President of Rendina. "RWJBarnabas Health Family Care & Wellness embodies an evolving model in which patients receive world-class healthcare in convenient settings close to home."

