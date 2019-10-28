Rx Green Technologies Announces Preferred Retail Partner
Rx Green Technologies partners with ARBICO Organics to provide an online retail solution to cannabis growers.
Oct 28, 2019, 16:32 ET
DENVER, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Green Technologies, www.rxgreentechnologies.com, a leader in cannabis nutrients, substrates, and pest management has partnered with ARBICO Organics (https://www.arbico-organics.com), an agricultural supply company currently celebrating their 40th year, to provide an online retail solution to current and potential customers.
ARBICO Organics' mission statement is "to work with the global community providing eco-friendly, natural, organic products and solutions that re-awaken the human heart and bring the world into harmony." ARBICO's commitment to provide customers with natural-based products and outstanding customer support directly aligns with Rx Green Technologies' purpose and vision.
"We set out to support cannabis cultivators, a historically underserved market, and this partnership will allow us to reach customers who do not yet fit into the wholesale category of our business," states CEO, Wesley Matelich. "Smaller cultivators and hobbyists will now have reliable access to our products. Our partnership with ARBICO Organics allows us to serve more cultivators than ever before."
Cannabis cultivators can shop Rx Green Technologies at ARBICO Organics here: https://www.arbico-organics.com/category/rx-green-technologies
Available products include:
GROW A&B
BLOOM A&B
E-PLUS
BULK
LIFE Cloning Gel, Solution, and Mist
ROOT
AXIOM
FORTIFY Fungicide
About Rx Green Technologies: Rx Green Technologies is a cannabis-specific agricultural input company, based in Londonderry, NH and Denver, CO. Rx Green Technologies delivers and supports research-backed products to commercial cannabis cultivators, a historically underserved market. www.rxgreentechnologies.com
Gwen Hurd
Rx Green Technologies
(603) 836-4948 Ext. 122
gwen@rxgreentechnologies.com
SOURCE Rx Green Technologies
Share this article