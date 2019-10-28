Rx Green Technologies Announces Preferred Retail Partner

ARBICO Organics' mission statement is "to work with the global community providing eco-friendly, natural, organic products and solutions that re-awaken the human heart and bring the world into harmony." ARBICO's commitment to provide customers with natural-based products and outstanding customer support directly aligns with Rx Green Technologies' purpose and vision.

"We set out to support cannabis cultivators, a historically underserved market, and this partnership will allow us to reach customers who do not yet fit into the wholesale category of our business," states CEO, Wesley Matelich. "Smaller cultivators and hobbyists will now have reliable access to our products. Our partnership with ARBICO Organics allows us to serve more cultivators than ever before."

Cannabis cultivators can shop Rx Green Technologies at ARBICO Organics here: https://www.arbico-organics.com/category/rx-green-technologies

Available products include:

GROW A&B

BLOOM A&B

E-PLUS

BULK

LIFE Cloning Gel, Solution, and Mist

ROOT

AXIOM

FORTIFY Fungicide

About Rx Green Technologies: Rx Green Technologies is a cannabis-specific agricultural input company, based in Londonderry, NH and Denver, CO. Rx Green Technologies delivers and supports research-backed products to commercial cannabis cultivators, a historically underserved market. www.rxgreentechnologies.com

Gwen Hurd

Rx Green Technologies

(603) 836-4948 Ext. 122

gwen@rxgreentechnologies.com

