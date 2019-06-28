Rx Green Technologies Relocates To Londonderry

CEO Wesley Matelich states, "We're doing this for our customers. Once we're operational, current East Coast customers can expect to see radically decreased shipping rates. We can't wait to pass along these savings to CLEAN COCO buyers."

The new location also features an expanded central open concept office, additional meeting rooms, a quiet room, and an employee lounge. These areas will provide a larger staff with the necessary space required to work effectively.

The move was orchestrated by Operations Director, Angelia Aubin. Aubin states, "This space is perfect for us right now, and it will serve us well in the future. I'm looking forward to getting our second coco plant up and running."

Rx Green Technologies new address is as follows:

Rx Green Technologies

15 Tinker Ave

Londonderry, NH 03053

About Rx Green Technologies: Rx Green Technologies is a cannabis-specific agricultural input company, based in Londonderry, NH and Denver, CO. Rx Green Technologies delivers and supports research-backed products to commercial cannabis cultivators, a historically underserved market. www.rxgreentechnologies.com

Gwen Hurd

Rx Green Technologies

(603) 836-4948 Ext. 122

gwen@rxgreentechnologies.com

