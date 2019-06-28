Rx Green Technologies Relocates To Londonderry
Cannabis Inputs Technology Company Moves to Accommodate Growing Business
LONDONDERRY, N.H., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Green Technologies (www.rxgreentechnologies.com) moves to Londonderry, NH after several years in Manchester, NH. The new location is over two times larger than the previous address and contains both a warehouse and office.
The most important aspect of the new space is its large warehouse. Due to the dramatic success of coconut coir substrate CLEAN COCO, Rx Green Technologies plans to build a second manufacturing plant. This second manufacturing facility will serve East Coast customers in the US and Canada.
CEO Wesley Matelich states, "We're doing this for our customers. Once we're operational, current East Coast customers can expect to see radically decreased shipping rates. We can't wait to pass along these savings to CLEAN COCO buyers."
The new location also features an expanded central open concept office, additional meeting rooms, a quiet room, and an employee lounge. These areas will provide a larger staff with the necessary space required to work effectively.
The move was orchestrated by Operations Director, Angelia Aubin. Aubin states, "This space is perfect for us right now, and it will serve us well in the future. I'm looking forward to getting our second coco plant up and running."
Rx Green Technologies new address is as follows:
Rx Green Technologies
15 Tinker Ave
Londonderry, NH 03053
About Rx Green Technologies: Rx Green Technologies is a cannabis-specific agricultural input company, based in Londonderry, NH and Denver, CO. Rx Green Technologies delivers and supports research-backed products to commercial cannabis cultivators, a historically underserved market. www.rxgreentechnologies.com
Gwen Hurd
Rx Green Technologies
(603) 836-4948 Ext. 122
gwen@rxgreentechnologies.com
