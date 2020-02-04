Rx Green Technologies Researches Flushing Cannabis Before Harvest

Our scientists looked at the scant research available about this subject and found themselves skeptical. Stephanie Wedryk, Director of Research and Development, states "The thought process surrounding flushing doesn't fit within our understanding of soil science and nutrient dynamics. By applying plain water to a growth medium, the water will flush any stored nutrients from the medium in the soil solution. The plant will then end up taking in these nutrients or some will be lost to runoff. Once a nutrient gets into a plant, it stays there. It can't be removed by applying water."

Rx Green Technologies tasked a Colorado Cannabis cultivator to apply a water-only flush to one variety of Cannabis four different ways: 14 days, 10 days, 7 days, and not at all. The Cannabis was lab tested for terpenes, THC, and mineral content. At a private event, Cannabis industry professionals tried and rated each sample of Cannabis across a variety of markers.

Wedryk and her team discovered that there were no significant differences in terpenes, THC, and mineral content in the different Cannabis samples. Most surprisingly, the Cannabis taste testers statistically preferred the Cannabis that was not flushed. These novel results suggest that the practice of flushing Cannabis could negatively impact Cannabis harvests.

Read the trial report here: https://www.rxgreentechnologies.com/rxgt_trials/flushing-trial/

Read the blog about the taste test event: https://www.rxgreentechnologies.com/blogs/flush-trial-event/

Additional publications about the trial:

Herrington, A. J. "New research shows flushing plants before harvest may be unnecessary." High Times. https://hightimes.com/grow/new-research-shows-flushing-plants-before-harvest-may-be-unnecessary/

Robinson, Randy. "The Top 5 Discoveries in Cannabis Science of 2019." Merry Jane. https://merryjane.com/culture/the-top-5-discoveries-in-cannabis-science-of-2019

About Rx Green Technologies: Rx Green Technologies is a cannabis-specific agricultural input company based in Londonderry, NH and Denver, CO. Rx Green Technologies delivers and supports research-backed products to commercial cannabis cultivators, a historically underserved market. www.rxgreentechnologies.com

