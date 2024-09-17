From stretches to training tips, RXBAR packaging now unlocks motivational messages in augmented reality (AR) experience.

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic RXBAR® packaging – with its list of simple ingredients and "No B.S." – now comes with another perk: motivation. For the first time ever, RXBAR is harnessing the power of augmented reality (AR) to bring the virtual and real worlds together in the No B.S. Motivator experience. This immersive experience turns fan-favorite bars into pocket-sized motivators that inspire you to embrace a No B.S. mentality wherever you are.

RXBAR and Matt James Serve Up Your Dose of No B.S. Motivation with AR-Scannable Packaging

Together with multi-marathon runner and former Bachelor, Matt James, RXBAR is introducing the AR tool to help you face the challenges that keep you from achieving your wellness goals with Matt's tested training techniques. From now until October 18, access a series of free motivational messages from Matt as he appears as a mini 3D hologram atop your RXBAR packaging. Visit RXBarNoBSMotivator.com and scan select RXBAR flavors with a smartphone.

"When I teamed up with RXBAR to create the No B.S. Motivator AR experience, I reflected on my go-to strategies for resisting life's B.S. and keeping myself accountable throughout my wellness journey," said Matt James. "We had a lot of fun bringing this experience to life and it is my hope that these personal techniques can inspire others to find confidence, energy, and balance throughout their day."

"An RXBAR protein bar in your pocket or gym bag is the best way to stay fueled to reach your wellness goals without any B.S.," said Eileen Flaherty, Director, Brand Marketing, RXBAR. "Now, for the next month, with new bar scanning technology and help from Matt James, our fans can get an extra boost of motivation and support when they pick up our bars."

Unwrap simple ingredients and unlock RXBAR's No B.S. Motivator experience from now until October 18. Select flavors apply: Chocolate Sea Salt, Blueberry, Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Coconut, Pumpkin Spice and all RXBAR Nut Butter and Oat flavors. Visit RXBarNoBSMotivator.com to learn more and try it out for yourself.

To keep up with what RXBAR has coming next, follow Instagram, TikTok, or visit RXBAR.com .

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

CONTACTS:

Kellanova Media Hotline

(269) 961-3799

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

Shae Feldman

(312) 988-2008

[email protected]

SOURCE Kellanova