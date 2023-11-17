RXNT Named to Forbes Advisor List of the Top 10 Best EMR Systems in 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT , an established leader in ambulatory medical software, is proud to announce that its Electronic Medical Records solution has been named the "best for multiple specialty practices" by Forbes Advisor in 2023. Originally launched as an e-prescribing solution in the 1990s, RXNT has been building innovative software for over twenty years, with a software suite now including electronic health records, medical billing, and practice management tools. This recognition in 2023 underscores a continued commitment to improvement and expansion of the practice tools available to the greater medical community.

Forbes editor Kelly Main had this to say about why RXNT is the best choice for multi-specialty practices: "RXNT [fits] any size practice with multiple specialties and is an excellent value for the money. It is a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based software that's fully integrated across iOS and Android mobile devices." In addition, the editors highlighted the variety of features offered and our history of customer satisfaction, noting, "It offers great pricing and features such as telehealth and e-prescriptions. The software has [been] reviewed well and is easy to use."

Forbes Advisor—a well-known platform under the Forbes umbrella that focuses on "journalist- and expert-written insights, news, and reviews"—evaluated a multitude of healthcare technologies for their Best EMR Systems 2023 selection. RXNT's software emerged as a top choice, earning the "best for multiple specialty practice" title. Among the standout features noted were electronic prescribing, medication history, clinical alerts, and simplifying practice workflows. They also named RXNT as the best overall e-prescribing solution of 2023.

"Electronic health records and medical records have carried around a negative reputation for the past few years, with providers reporting that their workflows are slower and more complex than necessary," said Andrew Speight, Chief Marketing Officer at RXNT. He added, "Instead, RXNT is committed to making the lives of providers and patients easier. We're excited that Forbes has recognized us for that commitment and for the value and flexibility we provide multi-specialty practices."

RXNT's platform has enabled more than 10 million signed encounters, as well as over 100 million prescriptions transmitted and an average of $300 million in claims each year. This recognition follows a year of exciting announcements for RXNT, including placement among the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023 by The Healthcare Technology Report, the launch of a strategic partnership with American Business Systems, LLC, and a variety of awards and acknowledgment from platforms like Capterra, Software Advice, and G2.

