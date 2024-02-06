RXNT's Electronic Health Records v7.2 Updates Drummond ONC Health IT Certification for 2024

The ONC-ACB certification ensures that safety, security, and interoperability continue to be part of the proven RXNT legacy in 2024.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT has updated its ONC-HIT 2015 Edition Health IT certification for Electronic Health Records v7.2 to meet 2024 requirements. The certification designates official recognition of our platform meeting certification requirements for use by eligible medical providers and organizations. By adding new measures and pursuing re-certification via ACB organization Drummond Group , RXNT customers are assured that their system meets patient needs as well as requirements for various United States regulatory programs.

"Achieving the ONC Health IT 2015 Edition certification update for our EHR v7.2 delivers safety and security, interoperability, quality assurance, and overall compliance to make sure our clients qualify for incentives and maintain their success," said Coleman Young, EHR Product Manager. "Our development efforts over many months ensure that every practice using RXNT has the certified features they need to comply with a complex and changing regulatory environment"

To gain this updated certification, EHR v7.2 was tested and found to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

RXNT Electronic Health Records 7.2, which met the requirements for ONC Health IT Certification , is an integrated, cloud-based, HIPPA-compliant software system designed for medical practices of all sizes and specialties. It includes a wide variety of certified features for providers and their patients, such as E-Prescribing, Health History, Quality Measures, Demographics, Interaction Checks, CPOE, and more.

Developer Name: Networking Technology, Inc. dba RXNT

Product Name and Version: RXNT Electronic Health Records 7.2

Date Certified: 12/28/2022

Certification ID: 15.04.04.2046.RxNT.72.01.1.221228

Criteria Tested: 170.315 (a)(1-5, 9, 12, 14); (b)(1-3, 10); (c)(1, 3); (d)(1-9, 12-13); (e)(1, 3); (f)(1, 5); (g)(2-7, 9); (h)(1)

Clinical Quality Measures Tested: 68v6, 69v5, 117v5, 127v5, 136v6, 138v5, 147v6, 153v5, 155v5

Additional Software Used: RosettaHealth, HISPDirect

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Any additional types of costs that an EP, EH, or CAH would pay to implement the Health IT Module's capabilities to attempt to meet CMS objectives and measures. Refer to the Drummond Group Mandatory Disclosure Statement document for more details. EHR technology self-developers are excluded from this requirement.

About RXNT

Since 1999, RXNT has offered integrated, customizable, cloud-based medical office management tools, including Electronic Health Records with E-Prescribing and Patient Portal, and Practice Management with Medical Billing and Scheduling, plus mobile applications and telehealth functionality for the modern, agile practice. Using RXNT's suite of software, more than 100 million prescriptions have been transmitted, and $300 million in claims are processed annually. To learn more, visit https://www.rxnt.com .

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, visit https://www.drummondgroup.com .

