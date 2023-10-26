Ryan E. Bowen: Renowned Black Entrepreneur, Former Major League Baseball Player, and Dream Exchange Ambassador

News provided by

Dream Exchange

26 Oct, 2023, 08:38 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, the first minority stock exchange in formation, is proud to announce that Ryan E. Bowen, a distinguished black entrepreneur and former Major League Baseball player, has joined the mission as a Dream Exchange Ambassador. Known for his blazing 98 MPH fastball, Mr. Bowen was drafted in the first round by the Houston Astros in 1986.

Leveraging his success in sports, Mr. Bowen transitioned into entrepreneurship and has since become a prominent figure in the business world. Three years before retiring from professional baseball in 1997, Mr. Bowen co-founded Swift Mobility, a company specializing in custom wheelchairs and online medical equipment sales. His journey continued with roles at Bank One, J.P. Morgan Chase and Comerica Bank where he actively managed a portfolio of businesses totaling over $30,000,000.

Mr. Bowen is also a motivational speaker who shares his story of overcoming adversity with corporate leaders and the nation's youth. "I am honored to join Dream Exchange as an Ambassador and to be part of a groundbreaking initiative that prioritizes diversity and fairness in the financial world. The potential for the Dream Exchange to create economic opportunities for minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs is immense. This is a transformative moment, and I am excited to be a part of it," said Mr. Ryan E. Bowen.

"Our Dream Exchange Ambassadors play a pivotal role in advancing our mission of fostering fairness and equity in the public capital markets. They represent the embodiment of our values and are crucial in spreading the word about our vision. Ryan Bowen's dedication to making a difference and his entrepreneurial success perfectly align with our goals," said Dream Exchange's Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala.

Dwain Kyles the Managing Member of DX Capital Partners, LLC and son of the Civil Rights Leader, Reverend Billy Kyles, shared his perspective: "Dream Exchange was founded on the principles of equality and fairness, and we are proud to have individuals like Ryan Bowen who are committed to advancing our vision. We believe that by supporting minority businesses and entrepreneurs, we can create a brighter future for all."

About Dream Exchange 

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

MEDIA CONTACT
Vanessa Jean-Louis
Vice President of Public Relations
1-773-914-1182
[email protected] 

SOURCE Dream Exchange

News Releases in Similar Topics

