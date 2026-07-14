Ryan Holiday, Charlene Li and Pop Icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Headline Unite 26, Unily's Annual Employee Experience Conference

Enterprise leaders from Pearson, Dentsu, The Adecco Group, American Airlines and more join the UK's leading employee experience conference, September 29–30 in London and online.

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building high-performing organizations has never been more challenging. As AI transforms how work gets done, employee expectations continue to evolve, and leaders are under pressure to drive innovation, companies are working to juggle it all, while keeping the human connection that powers great organizations.

That's the challenge at the heart of Unite 26, Unily's annual conference for employee experience, digital workplace and internal communications leaders, taking place September 29–30 at 22 Bishopsgate, London and online. This year's event brings together an exceptional line-up of globally recognized thinkers, enterprise practitioners and industry leaders exploring what it takes to build organizations ready for what's next.

Today, Unily, the employee experience platform, announces its full speaker line-up, headlined by bestselling author Ryan Holiday, digital transformation expert Charlene Li, alongside enterprise leaders from some of the world's most recognized organizations. Attendees will also celebrate together at the official Unite after party, Disco in the Sky, featuring an exclusive live performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor at SushiSamba, Heron Tower.

Meet the headliners

This year's speakers represent different perspectives on one defining question:

How do organizations perform at their peak in the age of AI?

Ryan Holiday

One of the world's leading voices on modern leadership, Ryan Holiday has sold more than 10 million books worldwide. Through bestsellers including The Obstacle Is the Way, Ego Is the Enemy and Discipline Is Destiny, he has helped leaders across business, technology and sport rethink resilience, clarity and sustained performance.

At Unite, Ryan will explore how organizations can navigate AI-driven transformation with discipline, adaptability and long-term thinking – bringing timeless Stoic philosophy to one of today's biggest leadership challenges.

Charlene Li

A globally recognized expert on leadership, AI and organizational transformation, Charlene Li has spent more than two decades advising some of the world's most influential organizations through periods of disruption and change.

Her keynote will examine how leaders can move beyond AI experimentation to create organizations where technology, leadership and employee experience work together to unlock high performance.

Enterprise leaders shaping the future of work

Alongside Ryan and Charlene, Unite 26 features practitioners responsible for transforming some of the world's best-known enterprises.

Across more than 20 sessions, attendees will hear real-world stories from leaders tackling AI adoption, digital workplace transformation, employee experience, internal communications and organizational change inside global enterprises. The program includes case studies, workshops, roundtables and practical discussions designed to move beyond theory into implementation.

Claim the Summit

This year's Unite theme, Claim the Summit, is inspired by the qualities shared by the world's greatest explorers including curiosity, resilience, preparation and the confidence to adapt when conditions change.

Rather than chasing technology for its own sake, Unite explores how organizations build the capability to sustain peak performance through constant change. Across two days, attendees will discover how AI and human expertise combine to create more connected, intelligent workplaces.

Register for Unite 26

Unite has become known not only for its agenda, but for bringing together one of the most engaged communities in employee experience.

The conference is designed for employee experience, digital workplace, internal communications, HR and transformation leaders looking to build organizations ready for the AI-native future.

Taking place September 29–30, 2026 in London, tickets are available now at https://www.unily.com/unite/tickets.

SOURCE Unily