Unily Announces Availability of Unily Glass, Reinventing Enterprise Productivity for the AI Era

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unily today announces the availability of Unily Glass, a new AI-native conversational execution layer that transforms the employee experience platform from an information hub into a place where work gets done. This marks the arrival of Unily Futures to all customers and the company's evolution into a truly AI-native employee experience platform designed to help organizations reduce digital friction and accelerate productivity across the enterprise.

Unily Glass will be generally available March 31, 2026, with early demonstrations taking place this week at UNLEASH America (March 17 – 19) and later this month at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit in San Diego (March 23 – 24).

Despite years of investment in workplace technology, many organizations still struggle with a fundamental productivity challenge: employees can access information easily, but completing a task still involves navigating multiple systems and fragmented workflows. With Unily Glass, employees move directly from information to action across enterprise systems, executing tasks without switching between a growing number of tools, apps, or AI assistants.

Early participants in Unily's customer-exclusive Lighthouse Program estimate Unily Glass saves 15+ minutes per employee per day, which translates to more than a full working week regained per employee each year.

At enterprise scale, improvements in daily efficiency can translate into millions of hours returned to the organization annually – demonstrating the potential for AI-native employee experiences to deliver dramatic productivity gains for modern organizations.

"The AI era demands a fundamental rethink of how work gets done," said Lokdeep Singh, CEO of Unily. "For too long, employees have been forced to navigate fragmented systems just to complete simple tasks. With the arrival of Unily Futures and the launch of Unily Glass, we're introducing a new execution layer for the enterprise and reinventing productivity for the modern, AI-native workplace."

What is Unily Glass?

Unily Glass introduces a conversational execution layer within Unily's employee experience platform, connecting employees directly to the knowledge, tools, and tasks they need to get work done. Through natural language, employees can retrieve answers and initiate tasks across integrated enterprise applications without leaving the experience.

Unlike AI assistants that simply surface information, Unily Glass enables employees to complete actions across enterprise systems directly within the platform. By sitting above enterprise systems as an experience layer, Unily Glass allows work to happen directly within a single unified interface.

Unily Glass includes:

Conversational knowledge retrieval across enterprise systems

60+ executable actions across integrated applications including Workday, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Slack

The ability to complete tasks such as raising IT tickets, requesting time off, and initiating common enterprise workflows

Reinventing Enterprise Productivity for the AI Era

As organizations face growing digital complexity, tool sprawl, and pressure to move faster, many are discovering that productivity is limited less by access to information and more by digital friction between systems.

Employees can often find the information they need quickly, but completing the next step still requires navigating multiple disconnected applications – creating friction that slows everyday work across the enterprise.

Unily Glass is designed to remove this friction by enabling employees to move directly from information to action within a single, employee-first experience.

Built on Two Decades of People-First Digital Workplace Design

Unily Glass builds on more than twenty years of experience designing digital employee experiences for the world's most complex organizations.

Leading enterprises have long partnered with Unily to create people-first digital workplaces that employees rely on every day – connecting global workforces to knowledge, communications, and enterprise tools in a unified experience.

This heritage has shaped the design philosophy behind Unily Glass.

Rather than launching another standalone AI assistant, Unily has embedded conversational AI directly into a consumer-grade employee experience platform designed for usability, adoption, and impact.

"Enterprise productivity doesn't improve simply by adding more AI tools," said Sam Hassani, CTO of Unily. "It improves when AI is embedded into experiences employees actually want to use. Unily Glass combines enterprise integrations with a modern conversational interface designed to feel intuitive and effortless."

The capability was further refined through Unily's Lighthouse Program, where leading enterprise customers partnered directly with Unily engineers and designers to shape how conversational AI should work inside the digital workplace – ensuring Unily Glass is built around real enterprise workflows and delivers meaningful productivity gains from day one.

The Arrival of Unily Futures

Under the Futures vision, AI becomes embedded in how workplace experiences are designed, delivered, and acted upon across the enterprise.

Unily Glass represents the first major capability available under Unily Futures, introducing the conversational execution layer for employees.

The second half of the Futures evolution is slated to be available in July 2026.

Together, these capabilities represent Unily's vision for the future of work – where organizations move faster by connecting people, knowledge, and enterprise systems through AI-native employee experiences built for the modern world of work.

About Unily

Unily is the leading AI-native employee experience platform that delivers an employee app, employee intranet, and internal communications solutions for global enterprises with 1k to 1m employees. Unily provides a unified digital workplace experience that connects people, content, and tools across desk-based and frontline teams. Unily's award-winning employee app and employee intranet reduce friction to improve productivity and engagement at scale. Industry leaders like Shell, CVS Health, and American Airlines use Unily to accelerate transformation, streamline internal communications, and strengthen collaboration across the organization. Recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, Unily is shaping the future of work for 6m+ employees worldwide.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Unily