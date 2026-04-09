Unily Named a Leader in Latest Intranet Platforms Report

LONDON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unily, the award-winning employee experience platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2026.

Published by Forrester, the report evaluates the most significant intranet platform providers across criteria including current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. The Wave provides an independent assessment of the market, helping enterprise leaders compare solutions and select platforms aligned to their digital workplace needs.

The recognition positions Unily among the most significant intranet platform providers. The report states, "Unily's architecture provides strong overall content repository and metadata capabilities along with strong support for mobile and the needs of frontline workers."

Unily achieved the highest possible scores across 11 criteria, including developer resources, frontline worker support, content and metadata management, audience segmentation, experience touchpoints, employee journeys, branding and templating, delegated administration, and roadmap and supporting services.

According to the report, Unily "serves the needs of large and midsize enterprises." The evaluation notes that, "tools for delegating administrative roles and providing branding/templating for different lines of business will appeal to large, complex organizations, and audience segmentation capabilities are flexible."

We believe the recognition comes at a time of significant transformation in the intranet market. Organizations are moving beyond static communication tools toward AI-native platforms that connect people, information, and work. Increasingly, intranet platforms are expected to find, synthesize, and act on validated information, reflecting a broader shift toward more intelligent, action-oriented digital workplaces.

As AI becomes central to enterprise technology strategy, the report notes Unily's "bring-your-own-AI-assistant/agent approach," and that "Unily is executing on a roadmap that will transform it into an AI-native platform."

These capabilities are designed to help organizations surface knowledge faster, automate workflows, and enable employees to take action within the flow of work.

Lokdeep Singh, CEO of Unily, commented:



"The intranet is being redefined from a destination for information to a system that helps employees take action. To me, being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave reflects how we're building for that shift.

Enterprises don't just need better communication tools, they need platforms that can connect people, knowledge, and workflows, and increasingly, do that intelligently. Our focus is on delivering that next generation of experience, where AI helps cut through complexity and enables employees to move faster with confidence.

We see this recognition as acknowledgment of that vision and the role the intranet can play at the center of the digital workplace."

The report states that "Enterprises, including those with a need to support mobile-first deskless workers and those that have an established AI strategy with preferred agents and assistants, should consider Unily."

Beyond product capabilities, Unily continues to invest in its global customer and partner community, enabling organizations to share best practices and accelerate digital workplace transformation.

Katy Hiller, CMO at Unily, added:

"What's exciting is not just the recognition itself, but what it signals to us about the future of the market. Employee experience is increasingly defined by how effectively organizations connect people, information, and action across the workplace.

Through initiatives like Unite, we're bringing together a global community of leaders to share ideas and shape what's next. That collaboration is essential to turning technology into meaningful business impact."

Unily is positioned among top intranet platforms in the market. It will support intranet and employee experience platform requirements for enterprises navigating increasing complexity and AI-driven transformation.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Unily

Unily is the leading AI-native employee experience platform that delivers an employee app, employee intranet, and internal communications solutions for global enterprises with 1k to 1m employees. Unily provides a unified digital workplace experience that connects people, content, and tools across desk-based and frontline teams. Unily's award-winning employee app and employee intranet reduce friction to improve productivity and engagement at scale. Industry leaders like Shell, CVS Health, and American Airlines use Unily to accelerate transformation, streamline internal communications, and strengthen collaboration across the organization. Recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, Unily is shaping the future of work for millions of employees worldwide.

About The Forrester Wave™

The Forrester Wave™ is a proprietary evaluation framework developed by Forrester to assess technology providers within specific markets. Vendors are evaluated against a defined set of criteria, including current offering and strategy, and positioned based on their relative strengths.

The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2026 report provides enterprise leaders with an independent view of the market, helping organizations compare solutions and make informed decisions about their digital workplace and employee experience strategies.

Access the report

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2026 report is available here: [https://www.unily.com/resources/reports/the-forrester-wave-intranet-platforms]

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Unily