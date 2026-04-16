Ryan Paevey Joins Great American Media Family of Talent in Original Film, Christmas at Moose Lake, Starring Paevey, Britt Robertson, Kevin Dillon, and Natasha Henstridge for 6th Annual Great American Christmas

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today it is currently in production on Christmas at Moose Lake, an original Christmas film premiering as part of the network's flagship Great American Christmas franchise – now a defining destination for viewers seeking uplifting, meaningful storytelling. Christmas at Moose Lake stars Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland), Ryan Paevey ("General Hospital"), who joins Great American Media's growing family of beloved talent, Emmy® and Golden Globe Awards® nominee Kevin Dillon ("Entourage") and Natasha Henstridge (The Whole Nine Yards).

A lost ring, a snowy town, and second chances. Christmas at Moose Lake is coming to Great American Christmas 2026. Post this Ryan Paevey and Britt Robertson lead Great American Media’s “Christmas at Moose Lake,” joined by Natasha Henstridge, Kevin Dillon, Christian Shupe, and Megan Ashley Brown. A lost engagement ring sends two unlikely allies through a snowy town, uncovering love, belonging, and second chances.

"The enthusiasm from audiences for Great American Christmas continues to grow every year, and it is incredibly rewarding to see how deeply these films resonate with viewers who are looking for stories that uplift, inspire, and bring people together," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Welcoming Ryan Paevey to Great American Christmas is especially exciting – Ryan and I have a long-shared history of making audience-favorite films, and I know first-hand the warmth and authenticity he brings to each role. It is truly thrilling to bring this stellar cast to Great American Christmas," Abbott concluded.

Alyssa Dawson (Robertson), a New York-based professional, returns to her family's lake house for Christmas following a recent breakup, only to find herself navigating unresolved grief, evolving family ties, and the pull of long-held traditions. As her dad (Dillon) cautiously steps into a new chapter with Donna (Henstridge), Alyssa must reconcile the past with the promise of what lies ahead. When she reconnects with Sean (Paevey) – a thoughtful visitor with a meaningful connection to her history – a misplaced engagement ring sets off a heartfelt journey that leads Alyssa back to what matters most: love, belonging, and the courage to embrace new beginnings.

Set against the charm of small-town holiday traditions, Christmas at Moose Lake delivers a deeply resonant story of grace, healing, and the enduring spirit of Christmas – where home is not just where we have been, but where we choose to go next.

"Christmas at Moose Lake is the kind of holiday film that delivers all the warmth, charm and emotional connection audiences are looking for during the Christmas season," said Executive Producer, Brian Williams. "With this exceptional cast, our terrific partners and Jennifer Tadlock at the helm, we believe the film captures something timeless about love, family and the true spirit of Christmas."

Executive Producer, Blake Babson added, "Shooting in Somerset has provided a beautiful backdrop that enhances the film's heart and charm, and we're proud to bring this story to the screen."

The Jennifer Tadlock-directed film is produced by Third Coast Film and MJT Studios in conjunction with Wrigley Media Group, and is currently shooting in Somerset, Kentucky. Executive producers include Brian Williams and Blake Babson for Third Coast Film, alongside Mike Tarzian, BondIt and Neely Gurman, who also serves as casting director.

Paevey is represented by Justice & Ponder, Inc.; Robertson is represented by Innovative Artists Entertainment; Henstridge and Dillon are represented by Buchwald, with Dillon managed by Gallant Management and Henstridge managed by Atlas.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

ABOUT THIRD COAST FILM

Third Coast Film is a Nashville-based film and television production company dedicated to developing, producing, and distributing elevated, commercially resonant stories that captivate and inspire. Built on more than 60 years of combined industry experience, the company brings together creative development, strategic financing, and production expertise to deliver distinctive content for today's evolving entertainment landscape.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

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SOURCE Great American Media