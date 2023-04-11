Ryse Energy Raises $15 Million in Growth Capital Round Led by RWE Energy Transition Investments

ABU DHABI,UAE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryse Energy, a global leader in decentralized renewable energy systems having sold or installed more than 4,000 units for clients worldwide, announces it has raised a $15 million growth funding round.

Ryse Energy Hybrid Renewable Energy System in an off-grid location Ryse Energy Hybrid Renewable Energy System in an off-grid location

The round was led by RWE Energy Transition Investments, an investment vehicle of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH, the energy trading arm of the global renewable energy company RWE. The investment will enable Ryse Energy to accelerate its international growth and enter untapped markets, expand its technology offerings, and continue to diversify its business model into energy-as-a-service.

Ryse Energy is a primary manufacturer of high-performance small wind turbine technologies and provides a range of additional renewable energy systems, including solar and energy storage. The company has manufacturing facilities in the UK and Spain, with sales offices across the globe including the USA, Europe, the UAE and India.

Ryse Energy's renewable systems can be used as standalone technologies, grid-connected or off-grid with energy storage, or hybridized to create bespoke and reliable hybrid renewable solutions. The company works across a variety of sectors, from decarbonizing critical infrastructure such as telecoms and oil & gas networks, to marine and agriculture applications, to community power for rural electrification.

"RWE is one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world and we are thrilled to have them as our lead investor and strategic partner," said Alistair Munro, CEO & Founder of Ryse Energy. "This investment will enable us to accelerate our growth and expand our product offering, while continuing to deliver innovative decentralized renewable energy systems to our customers around the world, at the same time reducing greenhouse gas emissions and client energy costs."

"We are excited to support Ryse Energy in its mission to provide clean, renewable energy solutions to customers around the world," said Costas Papamantellos, Managing Director & Head of RWE Energy Transition Investments. "We believe that Ryse Energy has the potential to be a major force for good in reducing greenhouse gas emission in remote locations, and providing reliable and sustainable energy access to the over one billion people who currently do not have access globally. We look forward to working with the Ryse Energy and supporting its growth and expansion."

The new funding will enable Ryse Energy to enter untapped markets such as North America, where community power and displacing diesel are key focus areas, and Africa, where energy access and powering critical infrastructure such as healthcare and telecoms are strategic priorities. In addition, the company will be hiring globally to keep up with current and future demand.

Ryse Energy will also invest in its current technologies to become certified for specific target markets and in addition, the funding will enable Ryse Energy to expand its manufacturing capacity in strategic locations, with the company currently reviewing additional manufacturing locations in the USA, the UAE and India.

About Ryse Energy:

Ryse Energy is an impact-driven, innovative, decentralized renewable energy technology company with more than 4,000 installations across all seven continents.

We are a primary manufacturer of high-performance small wind turbines, with a range of products from micro to medium capacity. Our portfolio of wind technology is the most diverse and advanced in the sector. We offer wind and solar as standalone technologies either grid-connected or off-grid with energy storage, and hybridize our wind technology with solar PV and energy storage to create bespoke and reliable hybrid renewable solutions across a variety of sectors, from decarbonizing infrastructure such as telecoms and O&G, to community power for rural electrification.

Website | LinkedIn

About RWE:

RWE Energy Transition Investments is an investment vehicle of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH with a mandate to manage a diverse portfolio of Private Equity type financial investments in companies and assets that support the Energy Transition. RWE Supply & Trading GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of RWE AG, an international energy company leading the way to a green energy world. With an extensive investment and growth strategy, the company will expand its green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts internationally by 2030 by investing more than €50 billion gross for this purpose. RWE employs around 19,000 people worldwide and has a clear target: to get to net zero by 2040. Further information is available at www.rwe.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050776/Ryse_Energy_Install_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050777/Ryse_Energy_Install_2.jpg

SOURCE Ryse Energy