Rythmia Life Advancement Center Announces Appointment of Accomplished Entrepreneur Earl Koskie to Its Board of Directors

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rythmia Life Advancement Center , the world's first medically licensed plant medicine-based personal transformation center, is proud to announce the appointment of successful entrepreneur Earl Koskie to its Board of Directors, effective January 2024. He joins Rythmia's distinguished board, including Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Jack Canfield, Martin Luther King III, Toni Ko, Dr. Jeff McNairy, César Millán, Gerard Armond Powell, Jerry Powell, Patrick Powell, Brandee Sabella, Kelly Slater, and Ron White.

Koskie is an accomplished entrepreneur and investor who has co-founded numerous successful companies that have collectively generated over $500 million in revenue. He is also the Founder and President of Pharaoh Ventures, which is a private capital investment group with holdings across various equity and real estate sectors. Koskie and his wife Jayna are the proud parents of four boys, and they reside in Spanish Fork, Utah, where their family enjoys outdoor adventures in the mountains.

Koskie first attended Rythmia Life Advancement Center as a guest in 2022 and refers to his experience there as the most impactful week of his life.

"From the outside, I already had what seemed like the perfect life before Rythmia – happily married for 20 years to the woman of my dreams, successful businesses, and father to four amazing boys. But I had deeply struggled since I was a teenager with all sorts of fears, anxieties, self-shaming and never felt like I fit in," said Koskie. "In just one week at Rythmia, everything changed. Those heavy, limiting beliefs that had been my constant companions were healed and replaced with self-acceptance, hope, a childlike love for life, and, ultimately, a sacred appreciation for the pain and self-inflicted struggles I had gone through. The healing that took place in a few short days was the miracle of my life. I now want nothing more than to do whatever I can to help others heal their own hearts and to discover how beautiful the journey of life truly is."

Rythmia's all-inclusive, medically licensed program is dedicated to helping participants heal past traumas, overcome limiting beliefs, and achieve a miracle – profound personal transformation. Rythmia has achieved a 97% satisfaction rate from over 15,000 past program participants and 2,400 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor. Acclaimed for its unique approach to personal growth and self-discovery, the Rythmia Way program fuses ancient wisdom and modern techniques for healing and change. During the seven-day on-site experience, participants work through curated thematic Ayahuasca ceremonies, metaphysics coaching classes, yoga, Rythmic breathwork, volcanic mud baths, hydrocolonic cleanses, massages, farm-to-table organic food, and more.

"Earl Koskie is a tremendous asset to our notable Board of Directors," said Gerard Powell, founder and CEO of Rythmia. "Like other successful entrepreneurs, Earl struggled with finding his life's purpose. Earl's personal transformation story through our unique Rythmia Way program coupled with his entrepreneurial success and track record will help Rythmia continue to grow and exceed expectations of guests and program participants, and uphold our strong commitment to safety and excellence.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is a world-renowned healing center that seamlessly integrates the time-honored wisdom of plant medicine with an innovative modern approach to deliver a highly effective pathway to lasting personal growth and change. Since 2016, over 15,000 guests have completed the Rythmia Way program, a proprietary system anchored in three core intentions, with 97% reporting healing and profound and lasting shifts in their understanding, perspectives, relationships, and overall well-being. At Rythmia, these events are called miracles, which are the main measure for tracking program effectiveness. Medically licensed, Rythmia provides the highest standards of safety and care within its stunning setting, complete with luxury accommodations and amenities, in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit www.rythmia.com/ .

