Rythmia Life Advancement Center Announces Upcoming Thought Leader Series, Part of Its Commitment to Education Through its Rythmia Way Program

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rythmia Life Advancement Center , the leading life transformation center and recipient of over 2,300 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, is pleased to announce its upcoming thought leader series taking place from September–December 2023.

The world's first medically licensed plant medicine-based transformational center, Rythmia is a luxury, all-inclusive, medically licensed program located in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, dedicated to helping guests heal past traumas and reconnect to their soul's true nature. Rythmia has achieved a 97% guest satisfaction rate from the over 15,000 guests who have completed the Rythmia Way Program since 2016. Through the Rythmia Way program, guests work through Ayahuasca ceremonies, yoga, metaphysics classes, volcanic mud baths, life coaching, hydrocolonic cleanses, Rythmic breathwork, massage, and farm-to-table organic food. The Rythmia Life program includes an integration program, classes, ceremony music, live webinars, livestreams, and speaker-series by today's top thought leaders, including New York Times best-selling authors and entrepreneurs.

"It's with gratitude that we offer our guests the opportunity to enrich themselves through this educational programming with today's top thought leaders," said Gerard Armond Powell, CEO of Rythmia Life Advancement Center. "Education is a large component of our Rythmia Way Program, allowing guests to take away the necessary skills needed to awaken to their soul's purpose and to live their true health."

The guest speaker series is open to all guests attending Rythmia's seven-night, all-inclusive transformational program at no extra charge. Occupancy is limited.

Upcoming thought leader programs include:

Taita Juanito: "Plant Medicine"

Oct. 1–8, Oct. 8–15, Nov. 12–19, Nov. 19–26, Nov. 26–Dec. 3, 2023

A well-known and respected indigenous teacher, Taita Juanito was raised in the Inga tradition. He is an ethnobotanist with his own brand of herbal compounds, which he distributes throughout Colombia. Participants will work face-to-face with him as he and his team of healers and musicians hold sacred space.

César Millán: "Natural Integration to the Four Worlds"

Sept. 24–Oct. 1, 2023

With more than 25 years of experience, Millán is one of the most sought-after authorities in the field of dog behavior and rehabilitation. He is a three-time Emmy-nominated internationally acclaimed star of several hit TV series, broadcast and streamed in over 120 countries. A New York Times No. 1 best-selling author and accomplished global public speaker, Millan is also an entrepreneur.

Kim Stanwood Terranova: "Living in an Awakened Consciousness"

Oct. 15–22, 2023

Dubbed the "mind chiropractor" and a master teacher of intentional living, Terranova holds a license as a Practitioner of Truth from the Agape International Spiritual Center in Los Angeles, is a facilitator at the Agape University for Transformational Studies, and a teacher of Rev. Michael's "The Answer is You" program. She will guide participants on the path of deep self-awareness to open them up to create the life they came here to live.

Iyanla Vanzant: "Spiritual Technician"

Nov. 5–12, 2023

Vanzant's focus on faith, empowerment, and loving relationships has inspired millions around the world. From welfare mother to six-time New York Times best-selling author, from the Brooklyn projects to a

multiple NAACP Image Award winner, from Broken Pieces to Peace, Vanzant is executive producer and host of the critically acclaimed "Iyanla: Fix My Life" on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), and host of podcast "The R Spot" with Shondaland Audio and iHeart.

Giovanni Bartolomeo: "Elemental Rhythm Breakthrough Experience"

Nov. 12–19, 2023

Bartolomeo will guide participants through the elemental Rhythm Breathwork Experience, and talk about the power of nature, specifically cold exposure, and various ways to help keep their mind, body and spirit tuned up to reach their optimal states. An advocate for plant medicine, he recently completed the documentary "Psyched Out" and created Elemental Wellness in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada.

Dr. Robert Glover: "How to Really Love Yourself"

Dec. 3–10, 2023 Dr. Robert Glover, relationship expert and author, will share a simple, age-old secret for finding lasting love. A relationship specialist, writer, coach and public speaker with more than 40 years of professional experience, he is the author of the groundbreaking "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and best-selling "Dating Essentials for Men." For the past 20 years, he has primarily worked with men, helping them build healthy relationships and live up to their full potential.

As the first plant medicine program in the world to be medically licensed, Rythmia places a strong emphasis on the safety of its guests and provides a secure and supportive setting for all individuals to commence their journeys of transformation.

Rythmia is the #1 customer-rated transformational center and has garnered over 2,300 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor. 15% of guests return to Rythmia for continued expansion and growth, with many returning multiple times.

Rythmia is located in one of the five Blue Zones in the world, where people are believed to live happier, healthier lives, and a great percentage of residents live to be more than 100 years old.

For more details about the guest speaker series, please visit https://rythmia.com/guest-speakers.html .

For more information about Rythmia Life Advancement Center and to book, please visit https://rythmia.com/ .

About Rythmia Life Advancement Center

Rythmia Life Advancement Center seamlessly integrates the time-honored wisdom of plant medicine with an innovative modern approach to deliver a highly effective pathway to lasting personal growth and change. Since 2016, over 15,000 guests have completed the Rythmia Way program, with 97% reporting healing and profound and lasting shifts in their understanding, perspectives, relationships and overall well-being. At Rythmia, these events are called miracles, which are the main measure for tracking the effectiveness of the program. Medically licensed, Rythmia provides the highest standards of safety and care within its stunning setting, complete with luxury accommodations and amenities, in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit www.rythmia.com/ .

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc., PR Consultant

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

