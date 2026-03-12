S-Docs for HubSpot achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance, enhancing enterprise-grade security across its solutions

This certification validates the ongoing effectiveness of S-Docs' security controls in the HubSpot ecosystem

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Docs, the leading document automation and e-Signature solution for Salesforce and HubSpot, has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance for its HubSpot product offering, enhancing its commitment to protecting customer data, implementing security policies and processes in all of S-Docs' business processes in order to deliver secure, reliable documentation automation at scale.

SOC 2 Type II is an independent, third-party assessment developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that evaluates how effectively an organization safeguards customer data over an extended period of time. SOC 2 Type II validates that a robust set of security controls are well-designed and consistently operating in practice.

The certification is based on the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria, which examine controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. These criteria are all key considerations for organizations using HubSpot to manage sensitive customer, revenue, and operational data.

"Trust and integrity are core values at S-Docs, and protecting customer data has always been a top priority for our team," said Brian Stimpfl, CEO of S-Docs. "As organizations face growing regulatory pressure and increasingly complex document workflows, security can't be an afterthought. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance for our S-Docs for HubSpot product validates the rigor and consistency of our security practices and gives customers the confidence that their data is protected, without adding friction, as they scale their document automation operations."

To achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance, S-Docs underwent a rigorous audit. This audit included comprehensive control testing and operational analysis across security monitoring, access controls, incident response, disaster recovery, business continuity, and internal risk management. This evaluation confirms that S-Docs follows strong, repeatable security practices across its day-to-day operations.

For HubSpot customers using S-Docs within revenue, operations, and customer-facing workflows, SOC 2 Type II compliance provides added assurance that document automation and e-Signature processes meet a widely recognized security baseline. For many mid-market and enterprise organizations, SOC 2 Type II is considered a minimum requirement when evaluating vendors for long-term, scalable technology partnerships.

Importantly, there are no changes required for existing customers as a result of this certification. Instead, the milestone strengthens S-Docs' overall security posture and reinforces its ability to support security-conscious organizations within the HubSpot ecosystem.

This achievement represents another step in S-Docs' broader roadmap for security, trust, and compliance, supporting future integrations and partnerships across the HubSpot ecosystem while ensuring customers can automate documents with confidence.

To learn more, visit trust.sdocs.com.

About S-Docs

S-Docs is a document operations platform that helps thousands of organizations — from small shops to global enterprises — scale smarter. It enables any business to effortlessly create and sign critical documents through intuitive, secure document automation and e-Signature solutions. S-Docs goes beyond simplifying workflows — it drives process transformation.

Thousands of organizations in every industry rely on S-Docs to win faster, amplify productivity, and delight customers at every opportunity. Built with your unique needs in mind, S-Docs seamlessly connects to the processes that power your business so you can start streamlining the way your team creates, manages, and shares information instantly — and realize operational efficiency faster.

