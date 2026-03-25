S-Docs Introduces CAC and PIV Electronic Signature Solutions to Secure High-Assurance Document Workflows

The product enhancements help agencies meet DoD and Federal Identity Verification Standards, and verify signer identity in real-time

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Docs, the leading 100% Salesforce-native document automation solution, today announced a major enhancement to its e-Signature solution, S-Sign: the ability to integrate Common Access Card (CAC) and Personal Identity Verification (PIV) authenticated signing within Salesforce workflows. This new capability enables organizations to verify signer identity at the time of document execution using their existing identity provider, helping agencies and contractors overcome a major barrier to secure, standards-compliant document workflows.

Governments have invested millions of dollars into digital transformation, from citizen portals to case management systems. Yet, despite these efforts, outdated document processes often remain a bottleneck, slowing approvals, creating errors, and frustrating both employees and the public. In many cases, citizens still must print, sign, and mail forms to access basic services — undermining the value of modernization investments.

S-Docs solves this challenge by bringing high-assurance, standards-compliant electronic signatures directly into Salesforce, enabling real-time identity verification at the moment a document is accessed for signing. Agencies and contractors can use their existing CAC or PIV infrastructure — inserting their cards to verify identity — without replacing or reworking established systems. The enhanced S-Sign solution works entirely within Salesforce, eliminates extra clicks or downloads, meets DoD and federal requirements guided by NIST and FIPS standards, and maintains a complete audit trail for compliance and record-keeping. Fully standards-based and identity-provider-agnostic, it supports secure, compliant workflows while preserving existing identity infrastructure.

"Technology in the public sector isn't measured by revenue growth or profit, but by outcomes: faster service, fewer errors, and a safe, seamless citizen experience," said Brian Stimpfl, CEO of S-Docs. "Our CAC and PIV electronic signature solution helps agencies bridge this gap by enabling secure, just-in-time identity verification at the moment a document is signed. Success in government technology is measured by the quality of the experience it creates, and this solution makes that experience better for both employees and the public."

This announcement comes on the heels of S-Docs' recent FedRAMP High / IL5 authorization, which further underscores the company's commitment to protecting sensitive data while streamlining operations in the public sector.

To learn more, visit www.s-docs.com.

About S-Docs

S-Docs helps enterprises in highly regulated industries automate critical document workflows securely within Salesforce. Its 100% Salesforce-native architecture reduces third-party risk and aligns with existing security and governance controls, while native workflow automation unifies document generation, workflow, and e-Signature. With accurate, repeatable outputs powered by Salesforce data, S-Docs helps organizations modernize manual processes, standardize document experiences across teams, strengthen compliance, and improve operational efficiency without sacrificing control.

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SOURCE S-Docs