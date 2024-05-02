S2G and Builders Vision Announce S2G's Launch as a Registered Investment Adviser and Standalone Business

The firm has evolved as a separate company to catalyze further system-wide change across key sectors of focus

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S2G, a multi-stage investment firm, and Builders Vision, an impact platform supporting people and organizations building a more humane and healthy planet, announced today that S2G has become a registered investment adviser (RIA) and will launch as an independent company.

S2G managing partners Chuck Templeton, Sanjeev Krishnan and Aaron Rudberg

After 10 years in the market, the evolution into a separate firm is a natural progression for S2G, which will continue to provide capital and value-added resources to venture and growth-stage businesses across food and agriculture, oceans and energy. S2G and Builders Vision will remain focused on common outcomes across these key sectors, fostering continued collaboration with partners in their ecosystem.

S2G was built on the conviction that business can be a force for good and is one of the most scalable tools to effect change. Over the last decade, the firm's team has established itself in the market for its systems-focused investment approach, which aims to generate both financial results and positive social and environmental outcomes. Today, the firm has over 100 portfolio companies spanning the globe.

"Since we started this journey with Lukas Walton 10 years ago, we have been united in our vision of driving change across the food and agriculture, oceans and energy sectors," said Sanjeev Krishnan, managing partner at S2G. "We believe system-wide change demands innovative solutions that defy conventional approaches. This evolution of S2G unlocks greater potential and expanded capacity to support projects that benefit our planet and human health. At the core of this will remain our close collaboration with Builders Vision."

The decision to become a registered adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and transition into a separate company allows S2G to continue its growth trajectory and drive further positive outcomes while Builders Vision will continue to innovate and pursue solutions, partnerships and approaches through investment, philanthropy and advocacy. As a co-founder of S2G, Lukas Walton will continue to own, invest in and support S2G's mission.

"Builders Vision is incredibly proud of what we've been able to achieve with S2G as our direct investment team. We are addressing some of the biggest challenges of our lifetime, so we need to constantly push the envelope on ways we can catalyze capital into innovative solutions, faster," said Walton. "It has been an honor watching this team grow and expand its reach over the past 10 years. They have my continued support and total confidence in their success, and I can't wait to see what's in store for them and Builders Vision looking ahead."

S2G will continue to be led by longtime managing partners Aaron Rudberg, Sanjeev Krishnan and Chuck Templeton. The firm also announced today the hire of its new chief financial and compliance officer, Monica Jensen, formerly of DW Healthcare Partners. Tonya Bakritzes, managing director and senior vice president of marketing, will assume the role of chief marketing officer, and Mohit Kalra, previously S2G's senior counsel, will serve as general counsel. These appointments and continued sector investment leadership set the stage for a new era of accelerated growth and innovation.

About S2G

S2G is a multi-stage investment firm focused on venture and growth-stage businesses across food and agriculture, oceans and energy. The firm provides capital and value-added resources to entrepreneurs and leadership teams pursuing innovative market-based solutions that S2G believes are cheaper, faster or better than traditional alternatives. With a commitment to creating long-term, measurable outcomes, S2G structures flexible capital solutions that can range from seed and venture funding through growth equity to debt and infrastructure financing. For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Builders Vision

Builders Vision is an impact platform dedicated to supporting people and organizations building a more humane and healthy planet through philanthropy, investment, and advocacy. The organization aims to shift markets and minds for good by offering a range of tools to help seed and scale sustainable solutions to societal and environmental issues across three key focus areas: Oceans, Food & Agriculture, and Energy. You can learn more at www.buildersvision.com .

Disclosures: Registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or comparable terminology. Forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including without limitation changes in economic conditions, political changes, legal and regulatory requirements, interest rate fluctuations, as well as changes in the markets, prospects and competition. There can be no assurance historical trends will continue. As an owner of S2G, Lukas Walton is subject to potential conflicts of interest in making the statements herein. There can be no assurance that S2G will be able to implement the strategy described herein or, if implemented, it will lead to successful results.

