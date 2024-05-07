S2G Strengthens Its Acceleration Platform and AI Growth Initiatives with the Appointment of Vikram Sharma as Operating Partner

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S2G , a multi-stage investment firm focused on the food and agriculture, oceans and energy sectors, today announced the appointment of Vikram Sharma as Operating Partner. In his role, Sharma will be instrumental in helping to scale and enhance S2G's value creation model, along with spearheading AI initiatives both within the firm and across its portfolio.

Vikram Sharma, Operating Partner at S2G

S2G's Acceleration Platform is designed to provide its portfolio with tailored support and resources aimed at fostering sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness and maximizing a company's path to value. The firm's approach draws from over a decade of experience in helping to enhance the performance and success of its portfolio. Through strategic engagement across sector value chains, S2G facilitates access to a rich network of operational and technical resources, promoting collaboration among innovators, corporate partners, investors and its portfolio.

Sharma's deep experience in driving commercial growth and data-driven transformation is expected to aid in enhancing S2G's ability to meet the evolving needs of its growing portfolio - helping its value creation model remain dynamic and effective in facilitating expansion and technological advancement.

A key focus of Sharma's mandate is the acceleration of AI-driven innovation across S2G and its portfolio. He is also tasked with bolstering S2G's deep network of experienced executives and functional resources, helping to ensure the firm and its investments remain at the forefront of innovation and commercial excellence. His efforts will aim to culminate in cross-sectoral learnings and an environment of continuous improvement around scalable value creation capabilities.

"As a value-add investor, S2G is committed to continually strengthening and scaling our capabilities in service of supporting our portfolio and pursuing positive outcomes for the planet, human health and our investors," said Chuck Templeton, managing partner at S2G. "We are thrilled to welcome Vikram to our team. We believe his strategic vision for applying AI- and data-powered technologies and further tapping into sector-specific networks will significantly enhance our ability to identify synergies across these intertwined industries and create value."

"The connected nature of the sectors we focus on offers opportunities for innovation and transformational business models, powered by data and AI, that apply both within and across these sectors," said Sharma. "I am excited to have the opportunity, in conjunction with S2G's robust expert networks and evolving AI capabilities, to help accelerate our portfolio companies' innovation and growth journeys."

Vikram Sharma Bio

Vikram Sharma is an Operating Partner at S2G. He has extensive experience championing commercial growth and data-powered technology transformation in small and large businesses. Vikram was at Baird Capital for eight years, where he served in Board and Operating roles. Most recently, he was President of Baird portfolio business Crisp, a real-time risk intelligence company that was acquired by NY-based Kroll. Vikram started his career at Information Resources Inc., an innovative leader in retail analytics, where he was Division President and led the development of the revolutionary scanner based InfoScan service. Among other executive roles, Vikram was Partner/CIO at Grant Thornton where he led a technology modernization program that transformed 44 locally managed offices into a national firm. He was CEO of ShopLocal, creating industry-leading digital solutions for the nation's top retailers, including Best Buy, CVS, Home Depot, Macy's, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart. As President/CEO of G/O Digital, he led the creation and launch of the digital agency, a key to the transformation of TEGNA/Gannett into a media and marketing services company. Vikram received a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Illinois.

About S2G

S2G is a multi-stage investment firm focused on venture and growth-stage businesses across food and agriculture, oceans and energy. The firm provides capital and value-added resources to entrepreneurs and leadership teams pursuing innovative market-based solutions that S2G believes are cheaper, faster or better than traditional alternatives. With a commitment to creating long-term, measurable outcomes, S2G structures flexible capital solutions that can range from seed and venture funding through growth equity to debt and infrastructure financing. For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

