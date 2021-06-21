S2G Ventures Announces its First Investments in the Blue Economy

"The entrepreneurs that we have invested behind are doing incredible work in making our oceans and water ecosystems more resilient and sustainable," said Kate Danaher, Managing Director at S2G Ventures, "Sustainably managed and healthy ecosystems are a pillar of global environmental recovery, a driver of economic growth, and a foundation for food security and human health."

In keeping with the legacy of S2G Ventures, the Oceans and Seafood Fund takes a consumer focused and data driven systems investing approach and looks for investments that will build marine ecosystem resilience, de-risk the ocean supply chain, maximize the value of natural resources and support animal and human health. The investments made through the S2G Oceans and Seafood Fund over the last nine months are the beginning of building these systemic changes, and include:

ReelData (https://www.reeldata.ai)

Founded in 2018 by Mathew Zimola and Dr. Hossein Salimian . Based in Canada , ReelData's software solutions increase the profitability, sustainability, and scalability of land-based aquaculture by using sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and user-friendly interfaces to provide producers with predictive analytics, systems optimization and automation. The Company's initial SAAS products include AI informed feeding systems, biomass estimation and health / stress analytics. S2G has confidence in the ReelData team to help land-based aquaculture producers better manage risk and optimize their operations for profitability.

ViAqua Therapeutics (https://www.viaqua-t.com)

Founded in 2014 by Shai Ufaz and Shai Einbinder . Based in Israel , ViAqua is a biotechnology producer of an orally administered particle-based platform for the delivery of RNA and protein to improve resistance against diseases. The Company's initial therapeutic utilizes a proprietary double-strand RNA (dsRNA) particle encapsulation that triggers the anti-viral RNAi in shrimp cells to fight and suppress white spot syndrome. S2G believes the ViAqua team has the potential to apply its technology across all aquaculture species and platforms where cost-effective RNA production and novel delivery systems (such as nano and micro encapsulation) are needed.

Moleaer (https://www.moleaer.com)

Founded in 2016 by Warren Russel and Bruce Scholten . Based in the United States , Moleaer develops industrial-scale nanobubble production technology that delivers extraordinary improvements in chemical-free water treatment, sustainable food production, and the recovery of natural resources. Its patented technology sustainably increases productivity across industries, most notably improving irrigation water quality and increasing crop yields, restoring water bodies by eliminating harmful algae and pathogens, improving fish health and production, and increasing recoveries of natural resources.

Ocean Surveillance Company

S2G invested in a company developing technology to track dark vessels which will provide invaluable data to combat illegal maritime activities, and improve the efficiency and safety of shipping and travel across the globe.

Fishmeal and Oil Technology Company

Based in the United States , the Company holds proprietary zero-waste fishmeal and oil production technology which converts low value resources into high-end products in a sustainable and cost-efficient manner. S2G sees the potential to expand this technology to maximize the value of global protein production in existing fisheries, combat invasive aquatic species, and reduce pressure on overfished wild stocks.

"We are at an inflection point where it's possible to harness technological innovations and reimagine the industry in a way that is beneficial for the planet, consumers, investors and the economy." said Larsen Mettler, S2G Ventures Managing Director, "We see huge potential in this sector and look forward to long-term collaboration with entrepreneurs, strategic partners and other investors who are excited about this market opportunity."

About S2G Ventures

S2G Ventures is a multi-stage venture fund investing across the food, agriculture, oceans and seafood markets. The fund's mission is to catalyze innovation to meet consumer demands for healthy and sustainable food systems. S2G has identified sectors across the food system that are ripe for change, and is building a multi-stage portfolio including seed, venture and growth stage investments. Core areas of interest for S2G are agriculture, oceans, ingredients, infrastructure and logistics, IT and hardware, food safety and technology, retail and restaurants, and consumer brands. For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures.com , tune-in to our podcast or connect with us on LinkedIn .

