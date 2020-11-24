S3 Integration Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), the leading provider of voice, video and data solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today announces the addition of S3 Integration, LLC (S3), a leader in integrated security management systems, life safety systems, and IT solutions and services.

Mobile Communications America S3 Integration

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland since 1996, S3 is a market leader in the safety and security industry with geographic presence in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and North Carolina. S3 provides a complete portfolio of professional services from planning, engineering, implementation, integration, to maintenance of state-of-the-art security systems.

S3's President Tom Silcott described the acquisition as "S3 Integration is extremely excited to join MCA. There is a great amount of synergy between the two companies. Our knowledge and experience in the security integration industry will be great addition to MCA."

"We are excited for S3 to join the MCA family," said Vince Foody, CEO of MCA. "The security and life safety solutions and services S3 offers strengthens our portfolio and ability to provide customers the best options to fit their safety, security, and operational needs. Their commitment to customer service complements our service first DNA value."

S3 expands MCA's geographic footprint across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 30,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

