S4 Capital's Monks Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks , the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc., is thrilled to announce it has achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Monks as an AWS Partner that drives the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies across an ecosystem of marketing and technology services.

Announced at AWS re:Invent 2024, achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Monks as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success helping clients drive efficiency across the content supply chain and enhance the consumer brand experience. Monks combines marketing and technology services to deliver generative AI-powered solutions for clients across a wide range of industries including media and entertainment, sports, retail, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and more.

Monks possesses the experience and expertise shown from successful projects for addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions as an enabler of their digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"Monks is proud to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency, underscoring our proficiency in applying generative AI to address complex business challenges for our clients," said Christina Bender, Senior Director, Partnerships at Monks. "This is an important milestone for us as we continue to iterate and put the best AI tools together to design bespoke AI workflows that meet client demand with increased speed, quality and value."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of both startups and global enterprises.

Monks integrates AWS technologies and best practices within its proprietary AI solution Monks.Flow , a platform agnostic suite designed to work across an organization's existing tech stack to automate workflows. Monks.Flow offers intelligent solutions for marketing activities to automate processes and connect talent trained in AI, the latest AI tools, enterprise software, and microservices into efficient, automated workflows.

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialised expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global marketing and technology services to accelerate business possibilities and redefine how brands and businesses interact with the world. Its integration of systems and workflows delivers unfettered content production, scaled experiences, enterprise-grade technology and data science fueled by AI—managed by the industry's best and most diverse digital talent—to help the world's trailblazing companies outmaneuver and outpace their competition.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services. It has remained a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23) and is the only partner to have been placed in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). In addition to being named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks has been recognized by Business Intelligence in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning and AI Product for its service Monks.Flow. Monks has also garnered the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24), won a record number of FWAs and has earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,300 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. At the Group's last full year results, Content accounted for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 24% and Technology Services 16%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

