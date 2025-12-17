Visionary Marketing Executive Kristine Kobe Joins S4 Capital's Monks as EVP, Global Client Leader

Former Accenture Song and OLIVER executive, and Keurig Dr Pepper Marketing VP, Kobe joins Monks in a newly-created position focused on client transformation and operational excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks—the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc—has appointed Kristine Kobe as EVP, Global Client Lead on General Motors. Kristine brings over 20 years of in-house consulting and integrated agency experience transforming global brands and marketing organizations into award-winning, results-driven industry leaders.

Former Accenture Song and OLIVER executive, and Keurig Dr Pepper Marketing VP, Kristine Kobe joins Monks

A recognized expert in building and scaling high-impact marketing organizations, Kristine unites creative vision with operational discipline to deliver measurable business growth and industry-leading work. She drives strategic clarity, creative excellence, and operational rigor to architect and activate enterprise-level marketing strategies that elevate performance impact for Fortune 500 brands.

In the newly-created role at Monks, Kristine will lead the General Motors account, driving innovation, operational efficiency and best in class creativity. Kobe will lead a global account client team centered on marketing orchestration and transformation, powered by AI. Kristine Kobe will report to Rick Eiserman, President at Monks.

"I'm blown away by the talent at Monks, and the calibre of creative output from this team," said Kristine Kobe. "I want to drive business results for our clients through best-in-class creativity, powered by AI. I believe that working with the latest technology we can do incredible transformative work for our clients––and for ourselves as creatives. I can't wait to get started; honing my experience driving operational efficiency and creative excellence."

"Kristine is a highly sought-after executive and we've been looking for the right role for her at Monks for quite some time," said Rick Eiserman, President at Monks. "With a proven track record of assembling high performing teams and leveraging technology to drive the transformation of traditional approaches, she's a visionary leader for our business. Having built some of the world's most valuable brands on both the client and agency side, Kristine is an ideal fit for General Motors and its portfolio of brands."

Before joining Monks, Kobe was Managing Director with Accenture Song, and prior, Vice President of Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. where she spearheaded the agency transformation of the in-house creative agency, leading 90+ cross-functional team members in serving 125+ unique brands. Prior to that, Kobe was Managing Partner at OLIVER, where she built and scaled the Molson-Coors in-house agency from scratch; drove rapid operational setup, team building, and creative enablement while delivering significant performance growth across digital, social, and CRM channels. She has also held roles at leading agencies including Leo Burnett, Digitas, and FCB.

Kristine is a sought-after speaker and industry thought leader. She has been featured by The One Club, IHAF, and the Inside Jobs Podcast. Kobe is a 7x ANA In-House Excellence Awards Winner, including 2022 In-House Agency of the Year; 3x IHAF Award Winner, including 2024 In-House Agency of the Year; 8x Effie Award Winner; and a 4x Cannes Lions Award Winner, including Grand Prix for Creative Data. She is a proud member of CHIEF, the ANA, and the AMA and actively mentors and sponsors the next generation of leaders in marketing.

About Monks

Monks is the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to redefine how brands interact with the world. Through Monks.Flow, its flagship AI ecosystem for marketing orchestration, Monks transforms marketing into a growth engine, collapsing timelines and connecting brands to culture in real time. By deploying bespoke intelligent agents across disciplines and delivering culturally relevant, high-impact creative and digital solutions, Monks solves key critical business challenges across the entire brand enterprise to help brands sustain long-term impact.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023) and The One Show's inaugural AI Pioneer Organization, Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2025), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs and continues to hold the most of any partner.

About S4 Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised Practices: Marketing Services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 6,500 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing Services accounted for approximately 90% of net revenue, and Technology Services 10%. The longer term objective is a practice split of 75%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Media Contact

Sarah Murray

[email protected]

SOURCE Monks