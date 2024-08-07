S4 Capital's Monks Appoints Linda Cronin as EVP, Media to Further Integrate AI Transformation into Media Offerings

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks , the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc., is thrilled to announce the appointment of Linda Cronin as the new EVP, Head of Media. The strategic leadership move reflects Monks' mission to accelerate the industry-wide transition to AI-powered creative and technology. Under the company's newly-simplified and strengthened offering, Linda will oversee Media globally, part of the Marketing services practice.

As a veteran of media marketing's early days, Linda has long focused on embracing emerging technologies and trends, shaping them into innovative solutions for clients. A key focus as EVP, Media will be to leverage Monks' deep tech partnerships and place at the forefront of the AI revolution to deliver innovative media solutions that benefit both its clients and empower its dedicated staff of digital-first media professionals.

Earlier this year, Monks partnered with wellness brand Hatch to drive product sales with a personalized messaging strategy, implemented at scale with generative AI, resulting in a 78% increase in click-through-rate and a 46% increase in on-site engagement. The case was powered by Monks.Flow, the industry leading, AI-powered, intelligent marketing and workflow platform and was featured during the Google keynote presentation at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

"AI is rapidly transforming Media as a discipline, accelerating our ability to zero in on consumer needs and connect our clients' brands with their most valuable audiences in a way that's most relevant to them," said Cronin. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the industry, where Monks aims to integrate in-depth media, data, creative, and tech partnerships crucial for modern marketing solutions.

"I was impressed to see Monks at the forefront of the AI revolution, backed by deep partnerships with leading technology partners in the AI economy—and with cases to prove it. A lot of industry leaders have visions for AI, but I haven't seen many actually doing the work right now. Monks is already there."

Linda's hire marks an important milestone following the company's newly simplified offering across two fully synchronized practices: Marketing services and Technology services. In her new role, Linda will lead the media capability, which sits within the company's Marketing services practice. In addition to media, the Marketing services practice encompasses creative, content, organic social and data-driven marketing solutions. Cronin and her team will work in close collaboration with the Technology services practice which concentrates on the company's technology, user experience, product engineering, data, digital transformation and consulting services.

"Linda brings the right experience and vision to lead our Media team at Monks," said Bruno Lambertini, Co-CEO, Marketing Services at Monks. "With focus on unification across the organization, Linda will further our mission to develop industry-leading solutions that optimize, augment and transform our clients' multi-channel consumer experiences."

Linda Cronin brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving exceptional business growth across diverse industries including CPG, retail, travel, and B2B tech. Linda is passionate about building a strong team and fostering an inclusive culture where everyone is celebrated for who they are. Linda served on the DEI leadership team at Initiative starting in 2020, where she actively listened to employee challenges, supported diverse groups and elevated solutions to leadership. Cronin also worked at an international NGO dedicated to eliminating world poverty and creating a more just world for everyone.

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialised expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global marketing and technology services to accelerate business possibilities and redefine how brands and businesses interact with the world. Its integration of systems and workflows delivers unfettered content production, scaled experiences, enterprise-grade technology and data science fueled by AI—managed by the industry's best and most diverse digital talent—to help the world's trailblazing companies outmaneuver and outpace their competition.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services. It has remained a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23) and is the only partner to have been placed in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). In addition to being named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks has been recognized by Business Intelligence in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning and AI Product for its service Monks.Flow. Monks has also garnered the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24), won a record number of FWAs and has earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital services business for global, multinational, regional and local clients. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses across categories including: marketing, data, digital media, and technology, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The S4Capital Board includes Rupert Faure Walker, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Colin Day as Non-Executive Directors.

The Company now has approximately 7,600 people in 34 countries with approximately 80% of revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing services will account for approximately 75% of net revenue and Technology services 25%. The longer term objective is a practice split of 60%:40%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

