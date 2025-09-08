S4 Capital's Monks Technology Services and VAST Data Partner to Unlock Media Archives and Accelerate AI-Driven Workflows for Global Sports, Broadcasters, and Studios

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks, the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc, today announced a strategic partnership with VAST Data , the AI Operating System company. Together, the companies will help media, entertainment and sports organizations unlock the full value of their archives, accelerate live production, and power AI-driven fan experiences.

Meeting Clients Where the Pressure Is Greatest

Broadcasters, sports leagues, and studios are under unprecedented pressure to deliver more content, more quickly, across more platforms — from streaming services and social media to live events and global fan engagement channels.

"MEGS companies are sitting on extraordinary archives of content, but the challenge has always been how to activate that data in real-time," explains Rajiv Malhotra, SVP Channel Partnerships at Monks Technology Services. "By partnering with VAST Data, we're giving broadcasters, leagues, and studios an AI-ready foundation that turns dormant libraries into living assets — powering faster production, personalized fan engagement, and entirely new revenue streams."

By combining Monks' expertise in media workflows with VAST's breakthrough AI OS , clients can:

Retrieve decades of content instantly to fuel highlights, documentaries, and personalized fan experiences.

to fuel highlights, documentaries, and personalized fan experiences. Feed AI pipelines with rich archives for recommendation engines, automated editing, and targeted monetization.

for recommendation engines, automated editing, and targeted monetization. Simplify infrastructure operations by replacing complex tiered systems with a single, high-performance, unified platform that consolidates storage, database, and compute runtime into a single foundation purpose-built to manage the complete AI lifecycle.

by replacing complex tiered systems with a single, high-performance, unified platform that consolidates storage, database, and compute runtime into a single foundation purpose-built to manage the complete AI lifecycle. Scale seamlessly from on-premises to cloud and hybrid environments, keeping pace with global demand.

from on-premises to cloud and hybrid environments, keeping pace with global demand. Creating seamless media software functions in a dynamic media facility architecture that ensures workflows and resources mirror current state facilities at a fraction of the cost.

"Every media organization we work with is looking for ways to do more with their content libraries," said Lewis Smithingham, EVP of Strategic Industries (Telco, Media, Entertainment, Games, and Sports) at Monks. "Our partnership with VAST gives clients the ability to treat their archives not as static cost centers, but as dynamic engines of fan engagement and revenue. This is about delivering value to audiences in real-time, without compromise."

AI-Ready, Fan-First Infrastructure

The joint solution directly supports initiatives such as the MovieLabs 2030 Vision and the EBU Dynamic Media Facility, where interoperability, automation, and AI-readiness are essential. For clients, this means a future-proof platform that enables:

Personalized content delivery at scale — from real-time sports highlights to localized programming.

Faster production cycles for live events and streaming, reducing turnaround from days to minutes.

Revenue growth through new models like targeted advertising, archive monetization, and immersive fan experiences.

"Media leaders don't just need faster infrastructure – they need smarter ways to turn their data and content archives into engines of growth," said John Mao, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at VAST Data. "Together with Monks, we're empowering clients to transform dormant libraries into active assets that drive fan engagement, AI innovation, and new revenue streams."

See It at IBC 2025

Monks and VAST will debut the partnership at IBC 2025, showcasing how next-generation storage and AI-ready workflows have the potential to transform live sports, entertainment, and media facilities worldwide––by demoing real-time video capture, storage and retrieval through TAMS powered by VAST. Learn more about Monks' presence at IBC.

