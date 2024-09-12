S4 Capital's Monks unleashes the power of AI on the broadcast industry, transforming content delivery across new media formats

Monks will showcase a new camera-to-consumer pipeline that combines its AI-centric solution Monks.Flow with technology from AWS, NVIDIA, RAVEL and Twelve Labs at IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks , the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc., builds upon its software-defined production infrastructure by integrating AI-accelerated technology into Monks.Flow for the broadcast industry. Monks will showcase the latest innovations and implementation demos alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS), NVIDIA, RAVEL and Twelve Labs at the 2024 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) from 13-16 September in Amsterdam, NL.

With roots in the media, entertainment and gaming industry, Monks works across the entire content supply chain to deliver customized brand experiences for brands, now supercharged by AI. Monks is a system integrator and implementation partner to influential AI developers, helping broadcasters integrate the latest AI tech across the entire content supply chain and unlock efficiency gains at scale, while reaching new audiences with customized content.

"In order to realize the potential of AI and machine learning, broadcasters must adopt a software-defined, cloud-based infrastructure," said Lewis Smithingham, EVP Strategic Industries at Monks. "This year, IBC will be all about putting AI to work across the entire camera-to-consumer pipeline, unlocking new opportunities for monetization in broadcast news, entertainment and sports."

"Companies across broadcasting, live sports and streaming are looking to integrate generative AI to enable transformative breakthroughs in live production," said Richard Kerris, Vice President of Media and Entertainment at NVIDIA. "At IBC, Monks will showcase an innovative solution that brings generative AI-powered capabilities to on-premises environments by running live media workflows on the NVIDIA Holoscan for Media platform, delivering greater flexibility to media companies."

Monks will be on the showfloor at IBC 2024, showcasing recent case studies, new and existing partnerships, and a wide range of demos that underscore the company's innovative approach and fluency in advanced AI technology in the broadcast arena.

Monks will showcase an AI computer vision demo on NVIDIA Holoscan for Media , an AI-enabled, software-defined platform that allows live media and video pipelines to run on the same infrastructure as AI. The demo will show how Monks can identify objects, brand logos, and other features in a live broadcast to create a searchable database of media in real-time.

, an AI-enabled, software-defined platform that allows live media and video pipelines to run on the same infrastructure as AI. The demo will show how Monks can identify objects, brand logos, and other features in a live broadcast to create a searchable database of media in real-time. Monks is the first content creator to use RAVEL Orchestrate to seamlessly deploy NVIDIA Holoscan for Media across NVIDIA-accelerated pipelines. Monks will demo a live production pipeline that helps brands meet modern content consumption demands including hyper-personalized content across streaming, social media, VR/AR and more in booth 14.AIB4 in the AI Tech Zone.

to seamlessly deploy NVIDIA Holoscan for Media across NVIDIA-accelerated pipelines. Monks will demo a live production pipeline that helps brands meet modern content consumption demands including hyper-personalized content across streaming, social media, VR/AR and more in booth 14.AIB4 in the AI Tech Zone. Monks is the first-ever implementation and integration partner for Twelve Labs, a multimodal AI tool that understands videos like humans.

Inside the AWS and NVIDIA Innovation Village in Hall 14, visitors can stop by to have their portrait drawn by "Sir Martian," a robotic street artist powered by a cutting-edge system that combines advanced AI and robotics.

Also in the AWS Booth in Hall 5, Monks will demo an immersive VR experience that showcases how the production of live and recorded immersive content in VR is best-suited for workflows in the cloud.

Additionally, Monks subject matter experts will be joining partners on stage during the following panels and sessions throughout the event:

Learn more about Monks on Monks.com and stay tuned for the latest updates on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialised expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global marketing and technology services to accelerate business possibilities and redefine how brands and businesses interact with the world. Its integration of systems and workflows delivers unfettered content production, scaled experiences, enterprise-grade technology and data science fueled by AI—managed by the industry's best and most diverse digital talent—to help the world's trailblazing companies outmaneuver and outpace their competition.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services. It has remained a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23) and is the only partner to have been placed in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). In addition to being named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks has been recognized by Business Intelligence in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning and AI Product for its service Monks.Flow. Monks has also garnered the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24), won a record number of FWAs and has earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital services business for global, multinational, regional and local clients. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses across categories including: marketing, data, digital media, and technology, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The S4 Capital Board includes Rupert Faure Walker, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Colin Day as Non-Executive Directors.

The Company now has approximately 7,600 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing services will account for approximately 75% of net revenue and Technology services 25%. The longer term objective is a practice split of 60%:40%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

