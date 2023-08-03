SAA Deepens Footprint in USA and Canada

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South African Airways (SAA) is expanding its reach into North America through the appointment of a General Sales Agent (GSA) for the region. The appointed agent, Discover the World (DTW) will sell passenger space on behalf of South Africa's national flag carrier.

This partnership is expected to see the airline grow revenue across North America by raising awareness with more trade and corporate partners.

SAA's Chief Executive Officer, Prof. John Lamola said the move is part of the airline's long-term growth strategy that is yielding fruit. Prof. Lamola says activating the partnership with DTW in North America is another strong sign that the airline is regaining its international stature.

"SAA is pleased to once again be able to welcome our valued travellers from North America. We look forward to treating them to the warm South African hospitality that we are celebrated for," said Lamola.

SAA was recently awarded Best Cabin Crew in Africa for 2023 by global airline and airport review and ranking consultancy, Skytrax, at its World Airline Awards held in Paris.

Aiden Walsh Head of Airline Development at Discover the World says they are excited about the partnership.

"We are delighted to grow our partnership with SAA to cover the North American markets. Our excellent sales and marketing teams in both the USA and Canada will be focusing on reintroducing the fantastic SAA Brand to our trade partners. Discover the World already represents SAA in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Germany."

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com, or call +1 (480) 707-5566

About South Africa Airways

With almost 90 years in the skies, South African Airways (SAA) is the most awarded Skytrax airline in Africa and the proud carrier of the South African flag, linking domestic, regional, and international destinations. SAA flies from Johannesburg to Accra, Durban, Harare, Lusaka, Lagos, Mauritius, Windhoek, Victoria Falls, Malawi and will fly to Soa Paulo from Cape Town and Johannesburg on 31 October 2023 and 6 November 2023, respectively.

Since first taking to the skies in 1934, SAA has grown to include a passenger airline, a cargo transport service, and related services provided through its wholly owned subsidiaries, SAA Technical (SAAT) and Air Chefs. While SAAT delivers high-quality maintenance services, major airframe checks, engine overhauls, mechanical components, avionics, and line maintenance to SAA and third parties, Air Chefs provides in-flight, airline lounges and other catering services to the airline and third parties.

About SAA Voyager

SAA Voyager is a frequent flyer loyalty programme for SAA. Launched in 1994 the programme offers its more than one-million members the opportunity to earn and spend Miles (the programmes reward currency) from 48 programme partners. The programme boasts more than 30 airline partnerships, including the Star Alliance global network, which gives members access to more than 1 300 destinations in 190 countries. SAA was the first African airline to join Star Alliance in 2006.

SAA prides itself on being "more than an airline" and a critical part of the South African story.

