Sabari Navaneethakrishnan Joins LeanDNA as Vice President of Product

LeanDNA Inc

Nov 19, 2024, 12:12 ET

Sabari will focus on optimizing operational efficiency with next-gen supply chain technology.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeanDNA, the leading provider of intelligent supply chain execution solutions, announced today that Sabari Navaneethakrishnan, an accomplished product leader with over 20 years of experience, has joined the company as Vice President of Product, reporting to CEO Andy Ellenthal. Before joining LeanDNA, Sabari held product leadership roles at Jamf and Zilliant.

"Sabari is dedicated to tackling complex industry challenges through automation, leveraging intuitive, user-centric software to deliver tangible business value to customers," said LeanDNA CEO Andy Ellenthal. "His professional background also includes expertise in data science and business consulting, further enhancing his ability to drive innovation and success."

In his previous roles as a product strategy and management leader, he has built and scaled B2B SaaS platforms focused on solving business problems and improve efficiency across various domains and industries by leveraging technology, data science, and AI

"Building and managing a smart supply chain is critical for manufacturers, and LeanDNA is at the forefront of helping manufacturers manage their inventory smartly to minimize disruptions and, at the same time, free up capital by avoiding excess inventory. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues at LeanDNA and our customers to build an intelligent supply chain ecosystem that is powered by AI."

About LeanDNA
LeanDNA is a leading intelligent supply chain execution platform that enables supply chain teams with a single source of truth for inventory management and production readiness. This cloud-based platform synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers to prioritize and collaborate to resolve critical material shortages and excesses. With LeanDNA, manufacturers improve on-time delivery and working capital levels by gaining visibility into current and incoming materials, actions based on inventory criticality, real-time collaboration with suppliers, and the ability to track progress toward inventory optimization goals. Learn more at LeanDNA.com.

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc

LeanDNA Makes the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List for the Third Consecutive Year

LeanDNA Appoints Andy Ellenthal as Chief Executive Officer

