Saber Healthcare Group's Affiliated Employees Can Now Take Advantage of Substantial Tuition Grants to Pursue Degrees at American Public University System

University's TuitionWise Program Helps Companies Recruit, Retain, and Upskill Employees with Meaningful Education Benefits

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) and Saber Healthcare Group, LLC (Saber) today announced a TuitionWise partnership that enables Saber's affiliated employees to earn degrees and certificates using APUS' newly launched TuitionWise Grant.

"Many of our affiliated employees want to earn their degrees while still working, and we take that seriously here at Saber," said Sarah Whitesel, Director of Student Success Programs at Cleveland-based Saber Healthcare Group, LLC. "We assist with our affiliated employees' professional development and are dedicated to their growth and retention to help support our mission. We are excited to partner with APUS to help us achieve this."

TuitionWise is an education benefits program that augments an employee tuition-assistance program and may make courses available to partners' employees at with no out-of-pocket tuition cost1. In Saber's case, these no out-of-pocket tuition costs are made possible by their affiliated employees using the company's tuition assistance combined with an APUS partner grant.

"We created TuitionWise as a meaningful way to help companies retain, recruit, and upskill their employees," said Jose Molleja, Vice President of Brand Expansion and Student Success at American Public University (APU), which, along with American Military University (AMU) is operated by APUS. "Our online programs are a natural fit for Saber's affiliated, geographically dispersed workers, and thanks to APUS' TuitionWise Grant, they can avoid the financial burden of potential loans, or out-of-pocket costs, when pursuing degrees."

With companies that have an annual $5,250 education assistance benefit, a student could take six undergraduate courses, or four graduate courses, with no personal out-of-pocket tuition expenses in a year.

Saber affiliated facilities provide care services at over 130 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in six states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Indiana, Delaware, and North Carolina.

APUS has over 200 programs, and within the School of Health Sciences, these include Nursing, RN to MSN, Healthcare Administration, Nursing Education, Public Health, and Health Information Management.

APUS's online delivery model features asynchronous courses with monthly class starts (most are eight-week sessions). APUS provides transfer credit for eligible academic coursework, job experience, and military service; APUS evaluates and applies transfer credits at no cost.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive 33-year history, and over 147,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning2. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)3.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1 This program is available to eligible participants only. No out-of-pocket tuition cost may be possible through the use of an employer's tuition assistance benefit, combined with an APUS partner grant. Some programs also may include in-person activities, such as practicums or labs, and other fees, which may result in additional costs to eligible participants.

2 APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

3 Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

