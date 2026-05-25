Sabio Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Consolidated gross revenues 1 of $8.2 million (IFRS revenue of $7.2 million) in Q1 2026, with core business revenues 2 growing 6% year-over-year excluding political and advocacy spend

of $8.2 million (IFRS revenue of $7.2 million) in Q1 2026, with core business revenues growing 6% year-over-year excluding political and advocacy spend International and programmatic channels represented 62% of Q1 2026 revenue mix

International and programmatic revenues 3 each grew nearly 13x year-over-year

each grew nearly 13x year-over-year Gross margin of 53%, reflecting aggressive pricing in January to drive adoption of programmatic and international offerings, with margins improving throughout the quarter

Secured over $5 million in political and advocacy commitments heading into the second half of 2026

Implemented $2.3 million in annualized cost reductions year-to-date

Conference call to be hosted on May 26, 2026 at 10am ET / 7am PT

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company helping global brands reach, engage and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

"Sabio entered 2026 with strong operational momentum as our investments in programmatic, international expansion and Creator TV® continued to scale meaningfully," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO of Sabio Holdings. "While the first quarter reflected the expected reduction in political and advocacy spend compared to the prior-year period, our diversified revenue strategy continued to gain traction, with both our international and App Science® powered programmatic businesses growing nearly 13 times year-over-year. Evidencing strong demand, 77% of our programmatic customers renewed from Q4 into Q1, despite Q1 historically being a seasonally softer quarter for advertising spend. Importantly, we are now entering the early stages of the U.S. election cycle with more than $5 million in political and advocacy commitments already secured by Sabio."

"Our expanding customer base, growing reoccurring revenue profile, and accelerating momentum across our highest growth channels position Sabio for what management expects will be a record revenue year, all while generating material cost efficiencies fueled in part through the strategic deployment of AI and automation," added Rahimtoola.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Consolidated gross revenues 1 were $8.2 million, compared to $9.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year decline primarily reflected lower political and advocacy spending, which in election years is typically weighted toward the second half.

were $8.2 million, compared to $9.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year decline primarily reflected lower political and advocacy spending, which in election years is typically weighted toward the second half. Excluding political and advocacy spend, core business revenues 2 grew 6% year-over-year.

grew 6% year-over-year. Ad-supported streaming (CTV/OTT) gross revenues 1 were $6.5 million. Excluding political and advocacy spend, normalized ad-supported streaming gross revenues increased 18% year-over-year.

were $6.5 million. Excluding political and advocacy spend, normalized ad-supported streaming gross revenues increased 18% year-over-year. International revenues 3 grew approximately 1,173% year-over-year, with Sabio London Limited contributing approximately 38% of first quarter consolidated gross revenues.

grew approximately 1,173% year-over-year, with Sabio London Limited contributing approximately 38% of first quarter consolidated gross revenues. Programmatic CTV/OTT revenues increased approximately 1,174% year-over-year and represented approximately 24% of consolidated gross revenues.

International and programmatic revenues combined represented approximately 62% of consolidated gross revenues 1 in Q1 2026, highlighting the continued scaling of Sabio's diversified revenue base.

in Q1 2026, highlighting the continued scaling of Sabio's diversified revenue base. Gross margin was 53% in the quarter, reflecting early-year pricing investments, concentrated in January, to accelerate engagement and adoption in our newest international and programmatic offerings, as well as a shift in higher-margin political & advocacy spend to the second half. Margins improved progressively through the remainder of the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA4 was a loss of $3.4 million (IFRS net loss of $4.4 million in Q1 2026), primarily reflecting the movement of higher-margin political and advocacy revenues into later quarters, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Business Highlights

Strategic Diversification Driving Growth

Continued scaling of Sabio's international and App Science® powered programmatic businesses, while also implementing $2.3 million in annualized cost reductions between Q1 and Q2 to date

Strong momentum across scalable revenue channels entering Q2 2026

Increasing operating leverage opportunities as newer channels mature

Expanding Customer Base

New customer logos increased 31% year-over-year, while 57% of returning logos expanded their spend with Sabio. In addition, 36% of programmatic customers increased their spend from Q4 to Q1, despite Q4 historically being the strongest advertising quarter of the year and Q1 typically representing Sabio's slowest seasonal quarter.

Growth across telecommunications, automotive, financial services, utilities and technology verticals

Continued expansion among Fortune 500 advertisers

Reoccurring revenues5 represented 85% of total revenues in Q1 2026

Political and Advocacy Momentum Building

More than $5 million in political and advocacy commitments secured by Sabio for 2026

Election-related demand historically contributes to margin expansion and improved cash flow visibility

Business Outlook

Sabio entered 2026 with accelerating momentum across its highest-growth channels, including programmatic Connected TV, international expansion and Creator TV®.

The Company continues to see strong adoption across its App Science® powered-programmatic and international offerings, both of which scaled significantly over the past year and continued to strengthen entering the second quarter. Gross revenues are currently tracking more than 35% higher sequentially, reflecting continued growth across these channels and the early stages of election-cycle spending activity.

Management believes Sabio's expanding customer base, high level of reoccurring revenue, scalable technology platform and growing political & advocacy pipeline position the Company for continued growth throughout 2026 and what it expects will be a record revenue year.

Conference Call

Sabio will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q1 2026 financial results:

Date: May 26, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2017793868418/WN_h6CaenZsSHaXUxlLj5A8Zg

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science®, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television®(Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. For more information, visit: sabioctv.com











1 Gross revenue is a non‑IFRS (non‑GAAP) financial measure; see "Use of Non‑IFRS Measures" and "Selected Financials" for definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. 2 Core-business gross revenue and core ad-supported streaming gross revenue are supplementary financial measures; see "Use of Non‑IFRS Measures" for definitions. 3 International sales and programmatic revenues are supplementary financial measures; see "Use of Non‑IFRS Measures" for their definitions. 4 Adjusted EBITDA is a non‑IFRS (non‑GAAP) financial measure; see "Use of Non‑IFRS Measures" and "Selected Financials" for definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. 5 Reoccurring revenue is a supplementary financial measure; see "Use of Non‑IFRS Measures" and "Selected Financials".

Selected Financials (All figures in US$ unless otherwise noted)



For the three months ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 $ $ Revenue 9,087,266 6,351,533 Gross profit 5,556,419 3,762,004 Gross margin 61 % 59 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) (1,601,577) (1,308,784) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the

period 520,053 (292,116) Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period 3,820,492 2,319,996



For the three months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 $ $ Revenue 7,158,342 9,087,266 Gross profit 3,811,176 5,556,419 Gross margin 53 % 61 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) (3,434,613) (1,601,577) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

during the period (296,793) 520,053 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period 1,046,338 3,820,492



For the three months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 $ $ Income (Loss) for the period (4,419,791) (2,293,202) Finance Costs 486,738 295,561 Interest earned (9,910) (9,899) Amortization of intangible Assets 35,861 44,860 Stock-based compensation 48,721 54,685 Loss on lease termination - 20,275 Gain on lease modification - (7,317) Amortization of lease 181,037 141,449 Income taxes 20,401 12,765 Foreign exchange differences 77,595 2,881 State and local taxes 30,231 29,105 Severance expenses 114,504 107,260 Adjusted EBITDA (3,434,613) (1,601,577)



For the three months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 $ $ Net revenue 7,158,342 9,087,266 Add: platform costs 1,044,013 66,318 Gross revenue* 8,202,355 9,153,584



*See "Use of Non-IFRS Measures" below.

The financial disclosures in this news release are subject to a number of cautionary statements, assumptions, contingencies and risks as set forth in this news release. The foregoing outlook and expectations constitute forward-looking statements and financial outlook and are qualified in their entirety by the "Forward-Looking Statements" cautionary statement below. Readers are cautioned that this release if for information purposes only and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

* Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Revenue. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective.

Management uses adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as a key financial metric to evaluate Sabio's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The term "Adjusted EBITDA", as defined by management, refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for finance costs, income taxes, stock-based compensation, amortization, non-recurring items, and severance costs. Management believes that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of Sabio. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by Sabio's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, management believes that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of Sabio's operating performance. It is a key measure used by Sabio's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate Sabio's operating performance, to prepare annual budgets, and to help develop operating plans.

The term "Gross Revenue", as defined by management, represents revenue adjusted by adding back third-party platform costs that are deducted under IFRS presentation. This measure is intended to provide additional insight into the scale of Sabio's advertising operations, particularly in its programmatic advertising business. Management believes that Gross Revenue is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the overall transaction volume processed by Sabio's platform, which management uses to evaluate operational scale and market penetration. Accordingly, management believes that this measure may also be useful to investors in understanding the size and growth of Sabio's advertising operations. It is a key measure used by Sabio's management and board of directors to assess platform activity, monitor business trends, and support strategic planning.

Refer to reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Revenue under the "Selected Financials" section of this release and in the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, copies of which can be found under Sabio Holdings Inc.'s profile on SEDAR Plus at sedarplus.ca.

Reoccurring revenue is a supplementary financial measure. This measure refers to the percentage of quarterly revenue generated from customers who have previously transacted with Sabio (defined as those with the same brand logo). It is derived from internal tracking systems and is used to assess customer retention and revenue predictability. This metric is not audited.

Ad-supported streaming sales are supplementary financial measures that represent the proportion of the Company's consolidated revenue as reported in its financial statements contributed by the Company's ad-supported and mobile display product offerings, as is also presented in the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, copies of which can be found under Sabio's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

Core ad-supported streaming revenue2 is a supplementary financial measure that represents revenue generated from Sabio's core streaming TV and mobile video advertising services, excluding revenue from political and advocacy advertising campaigns.

Programmatic revenue is a supplementary financial measure represents revenue earned from advertising transactions executed through programmatic platforms, including Sabio's and/or third parties.

International revenue is a supplementary financial measure which represents revenue generated from customers located outside the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "will," "should," "expects," "continue," "estimate," "forecasts," or the negative thereof and other similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to, statements relating to Sabio's outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2026 including expectations of a record revenue year; expectations regarding growth in programmatic, international and Creator TV revenues; anticipated operating leverage, margin expansion and cash flow visibility; expected increased demand for streaming TV and mobile video advertising during the 2026 U.S. mid‑term election cycle; the timing, magnitude and revenue mix of political and advocacy advertising spend; expectations regarding scalability of the Company's technology platform; anticipated benefits from revenue diversification initiatives; early‑stage indications of year‑over‑year growth rates in programmatic and international channels; and the Company's ability to maintain customer retention and reoccurring revenue levels. The more than $5 million in political and advocacy advertising commitments referenced herein represents non-binding commitments from political and advocacy advertisers and are subject to change; actual spend may differ materially from the amounts indicated. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Material assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to: continued advertiser demand for connected TV and mobile video advertising; historical spending patterns associated with U.S. election cycles; successful execution and adoption of Sabio's programmatic, international and Creator TV offerings; stable pricing and availability of streaming inventory; continued access to data, measurement and distribution partners. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including fluctuations or delays in political and advocacy advertising spend; changes in advertiser budgeting or campaign timing; continued or worsening macroeconomic conditions, including tariff‑related impacts affecting key advertiser verticals; increased competition in the ad‑tech and streaming advertising markets; changes in consumer viewing behavior; pricing pressure or shifts in advertising mix; reliance on third‑party platforms, data providers and cloud infrastructure and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which are publicly available on SEDAR Plus at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.