Sabre and Cheetah Digital join forces to drive powerful, next-generation customer loyalty programs for airlines

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced its alliance with Cheetah Digital , the world's foremost independent, enterprise cross-channel marketing technology company. Through the collaboration, Sabre has incorporated the cloud-based Cheetah Loyalty solution into the Sabre Commercial Platform , adding loyalty management capabilities to the platform's comprehensive offerings and providing a successor to Sabre's Frequent Flyer Manager technology.

The joint effort enables Sabre customers that use Cheetah Loyalty as part of the Sabre Commercial Platform to not only manage loyalty programs, but also better market to consumers in the digital age, strengthening carriers' abilities to retain and attract customers while spurring new revenue.

With Cheetah Loyalty, brands are able to create comprehensive marketing programs that deliver unique experiences and engage customers in new ways – from acquisition to loyalty. Unlike traditional loyalty management solutions that only recognize and reward customers' transactional behavior, Cheetah Loyalty synthesizes millions of digital signals, providing real-time behavioral, transactional and contextual data of loyalty members. With meaningful insights into customers' behaviors and values, marketers are better enabled to personally recognize and reward loyal behaviors across mobile, web, social, email, mobile app, and point-of-sale touchpoints.

"The competitive travel industry is increasingly driven by personalization and real-time data activation, and we value the opportunity to innovate with a recognized leader such as Sabre," said Jon Siegal, vice president of global loyalty sales, Cheetah Digital.

Sabre's airline customers will have richer portraits of their travelers, informed by traditional profile indicators, as well as more robust predictors, such as preferences shared on social media and customer segmentation using machine learning insights. In addition to the ability to create targeted offers, airlines will have access to ready-to-run mobile apps for consumer engagement and transactions, real-time engagement analysis and data identifying potentially high-value customers.

"Customer loyalty is at the core of the Sabre Commercial Platform," said Rodrigo Celis, senior vice president, product management, commercial solutions at Sabre Airline Solutions. "Cheetah Digital shares our commitment to innovation, and we expect the incorporation of Cheetah Loyalty to be a gamechanger for our airline customers by combining the power of Sabre offer management and data with Cheetah Digital's loyalty expertise. Given these natural complements, and the ability to scale to growing airlines' needs, we anticipate carriers will readily embrace this collaboration."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Cheetah Digital

Cheetah Digital is the world's largest independent enterprise cross-channel marketing technology company. We provide a unique combination of technology and in-house professional services that marketers require to manage the breadth of data they possess and to deliver on the complex channel execution required to create lasting customer relationships. We are a business partner to the world's best brands, including Williams-Sonoma, American Express and Hilton. Cheetah Digital is a global business with employees in 25 offices across 13 countries. For more information, visit www.cheetahdigital.com .

