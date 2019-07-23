Sabre declares quarterly dividend

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 20, 2019.

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

