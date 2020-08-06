Sabre Extends its Distribution Agreement with United Airlines

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announced the extension of its global distribution agreement with United Airlines, reinforcing both companies' commitment to providing travel agents access to United Airlines content globally through the Sabre travel marketplace.

With travel restrictions beginning to lift, Sabre's technology will enable the airline to effectively market and sell its expansive roster of fares globally through the Sabre global distribution system (GDS), reaching more than 425,000 travel agents, and the travelers they serve, across the world.

"As the industry moves into recovery, distributing air content to high value travelers through Sabre's global travel marketplace will play a key role in the airline sector's success," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Sabre remains focused on delivering the retailing, distribution and fulfillment solutions that support the growth and profitability of our customers. United has a been a technology leader and we are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with them as we work together to deliver innovative products to our subscribers."

This renewed agreement also supports the companies' existing collaboration on NDC. The two companies continue to collaborate on bringing to market additional NDC-enabled capabilities. Sabre's NDC-enabled solution is fundamental to providing travelers' access to the best personalized offers.

"United is pleased to provide its customers with its content through Sabre connected travel agents. We also look forward to continuing our work with Sabre on NDC to bring the full benefit of our rich, personalized, NDC content to all travelers who book through this channel," said Glenn Hollister, VP Sales Strategy and Effectiveness from United. "United was the first airline in the world to launch NDC with Sabre, and in working together, we will eventually enable access through Sabre to the full range of products and services that are currently available on United.com and our NDC API."

United was Sabre's launch partner when Sabre first introduced its NDC-enabled offers for flights across United's global network and the airline will continue distributing competitive global content to the hundreds of thousands of travel agents as well as the thousands of corporations who rely on Sabre's marketplace to shop, book and manage travel.

Sabre remains committed to leading on the development of next-generation retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that benefit airlines, travel retailers and consumers. Underpinning that commitment is the continued need to offer the most relevant content through the Sabre GDS. Every year, the company renews agreements with hundreds of airlines to continue to provide the robust travel platform on which airlines and agency rely.

