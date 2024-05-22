Sabre introduces SabreMosaic™, its revolutionary Offer and Order retailing platform for airlines

Proprietary, intelligent end-to-end platform enables airlines to fully transform and modernize their retailing strategies

Powered by Google's industry-leading AI and Google Cloud architecture, SabreMosaic is built for flexibility and speed through a modular and open technology structure

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company powering the travel industry, today introduced SabreMosaicTM, a new intelligent, modular and open technology platform – built to transform the way airlines retail. By moving away from the limitations of today's PNR-driven world to a modern Offer and Order approach, SabreMosaic empowers airlines to deliver a more personalized and dynamic retailing experience, while creating new revenue opportunities.

"Defining and building the next generation of airline retailing solutions has been a significant investment and strategic priority for Sabre, and we are well down this path," said Kurt Ekert, President & CEO of Sabre. "SabreMosaic is the culmination of our dedication to innovation in airline IT and active collaboration with our airline partners to enable the future of modern retailing. With the success we are already seeing with Sabre's Retail Intelligence suite of solutions, today's announcement marks an important milestone on our path to delivering a fully open, modern and flexible retailing platform."

Intelligent, modular and open design delivers flexibility and speed to market

Powered by Google's industry-leading AI capabilities, SabreMosaic enables airlines to dynamically create, sell and deliver an array of personalized content to travelers. The modular, open and cloud-native architecture allows airlines to select the API-based Offer and Order solutions that best meet their needs and create a unique technical blueprint to transform their operations in a way that makes sense for their business.

"Airlines are becoming sophisticated retailers and need the same data-driven insights and AI tools to optimize their businesses and better serve their customers as other consumer services," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "Through our work with Sabre, we are helping airlines harness their data to make faster, more informed decisions that improve operations, personalize marketing, and ultimately increase customer satisfaction."

Building on the success of Sabre's Retail Intelligence solutions to airline customers

An end-to-end retailing platform, SabreMosaic encompasses 10 new product suites – from offers and orders to settlement and delivery – as well as Sabre's existing AI-powered Retail Intelligence solutions such as Air Price IQTM, Ancillary IQTM and Upgrade IQTM and Sabre's NDC IT solutions.

Built to function in both a PNR-based and an Offer-Order world, these proprietary Retail Intelligence solutions serve as the building blocks of SabreMosaic and are already powering the retailing strategies for several innovative airlines. Aligned with IATA's vision of an entirely Offer- and Order-based approach, SabreMosaic will help airlines transform all aspects of the retailing process.

What SabreMosaic means for airline customers

"As part of our development process, we took a design thinking approach and collaborated with a community of thought leading airlines on SabreMosaic to iterate towards production ready solutions," said Garry Wiseman, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Sabre. "We are already gaining traction in the marketplace as customers recognize the benefits of utilizing SabreMosaic's AI-powered modules in their digital experiences."

"At American, we are putting the customer at the center of everything we do. A big part of our transformation toward convenient, consistent, and connected travel journeys for our customers is the transition to modern technology, including Offer and Order Management solutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sabre on a proof-of-concept for SabreMosaic that keeps a seamless traveler experience at the core," said Marcial Lapp, Vice President - Revenue Engineering of American Airlines.

"Virgin Australia has been on a mission to reimagine the airline experience and be Australia's most loved airline. A critical part of this transformation relies on us working with future-focused, ambitious technology partners. Our relationship with Sabre has been key to realizing our vision of modern airline retailing and customer experience, and we're excited to continue building on this successful partnership," said David Hogarth, Chief Information Officer of Virgin Australia.

"As we continue to embark on our journey to further modernize our retailing strategies, Air Serbia is proud to partner with Sabre. We are committed to providing real-time content and personalized experiences to our customers, and Sabre's innovative technology serves as a foundational enabler of our offer and order ecosystem. Sabre solutions empower us to extend our reach to third-party channels including travel agencies and aggregators, ensuring seamless access to our products and services. Together, we are shaping the future of travel retailing and delivering enhanced value to our passengers," said Jiri Marek, CEO of Air Serbia.

"We at Oman Air are all about memorable travel experiences and our signature hospitality, and we believe modern, intelligent technology is foundational to delivering on those promises. We look forward to working alongside travel technology innovators like Sabre to shape the future and deliver retail experiences travelers expect," said Ridha Al Lawati, Acting Vice President – Digital of Oman Air.

SabreMosaic provides holistic Offer Management capabilities that give airlines the ability to intelligently define, manage, and retail airline and third-party content, as well as distribute a broader variety of offers across channels. Sabre's advanced Order Management capabilities support the management and fulfillment of offers, including the acceptance and settlement of traditional and non-traditional payment types, and provide consistency of the airline brand experience through all customer touchpoints.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

Media Contacts



Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Brian Roberts

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation