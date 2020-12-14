SAC Capital releases non-rated report on Don Agro International

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 7 December 2020, SAC Capital Private Limited released a non-rated report on Don Agro International Limited ("Don Agro"), and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), one of the largest agricultural companies based in the Rostov region of Russia. Read the full report at http://donagroint.com/analyst-reports/

Investment Highlights:

A leading agricultural business in Russia . Operating a land bank of 63,240 hectares (of which approximately 51,207 hectares are arable land) and being strategically located in one of the most fertile regions of Russia in close proximity to major international ports, the Group is able to produce quality and better yielding crops and milk, while benefitting from lower transportation costs.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture announced that approximately 281 billion rubles (or ) will be invested into various infrastructure projects to improve logistics in the Russian grain and feed industries. The anticipated grain production increase is expected to drive the value of agricultural exports to in 2030. Strong and growing demand for the Group's products. According to a 2019 USDA report, demand for wheat is experiencing major growth. In particular, Southeast Asia has become the world's top wheat importing region as a result of a shift in consumption habits. The lack of domestic production (less than 1% of demand requirements) and growth in consumption has led directly to higher import demand. Domestically, demand for the Group 's products remains high owing to the import ban on EU food and agriculture produce and cheaper local goods relative to imported goods, as a result of the depreciation of the Russian Ruble.

About Don Agro International Limited

Don Agro, together with its subsidiaries, is one of the largest agricultural companies in the Rostov region in Russia principally engaged in the cultivation of agricultural crops and production of raw milk. The Group has a total controlled land bank of 63,240 hectares, of which 51,207 hectares are arable land. The Group owns approximately 17,600 hectares of its controlled land bank. In addition, the Group is one of the top farms in terms of milk production in the Rostov region, and owns more than 4,000 heads of dairy cattle which includes approximately 2,000 milking cows. For more information, please visit: http://donagroint.com/

