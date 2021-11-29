SACO & MEDSCAN Optimize Warehouse Management with Infor and SNS

DUBAI, UAE , Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that SACO, a retail and wholesale leader in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) region, has deployed Infor WMS (warehouse management system) with Infor ION, and third-party application, Loftware Labelling. The Infor WMS solution, which is fully integrated with SACO's SAP ERP platform using Infor ION, is set to optimise order processing and picking, enhance put-away, and expedite the loading and validation processes. The project was managed by Infor partner SNS, a leading provider of supply chain consultancy and software implementation.

Infor WMS will support SACO's warehouse operations, which are managed by its logistics services provider MEDSCAN, following a merger in 2016. MEDSCAN's innovative and integrated logistics solutions encompass the best professionals, processes and systems to move products more efficiently, and will capitalise on the Infor WMS portal, in particular to streamline financials and billing for the retail and wholesale giant.

With eight warehouses, high order volumes and SKUs in excess of 40,000, SACO needed a solution to optimise performance across its warehouse management. As well as enhancing its picking processes, the company needed to facilitate seamless integration with its ERP platform to ensure a real-time view of operations at any given time and expedite decision-making.

"We needed a robust and scalable warehouse management solution with the in-depth functionality to support large volumes or orders and a wide product range across our eight warehouses," comments Ibrahim Mahmoud, SACO Group CIO. "The advanced functionality in Infor WMS ensures consistency across our operations, supporting bills of materials, picking, put-aways and loading processes using unique codes and integrating seamlessly with our ERP platform, to drive efficiency across our business. In addition, the deployed enterprise integration platform and Infor WMS facilitates collaboration and visibility to ensure consistency and performance both within and beyond our operations.

"As per regular feedback of the SACO operations team — starting from assignment picking based on the distribution of users per warehouse to enhanced loading with added validation to ensure correct pallets are assigned and loaded to the correct truck — the level of granularity and process refinement we are now able to achieve is hugely valuable. We're looking forward to embracing a new period of growth underpinned by world-class capabilities and expertise at our helm."

"Our merger with SACO five years ago represented a huge milestone for MEDSCAN, and we see the deployment of Infor WMS as the next big development in driving value for our customers," comments Hussain Al Abdullah, MEDSCAN general manager. "The WMS deployment including the flexible integration capabilities will allow MEDSCAN to get new customers on board quickly and smoothly. Infor WMS is particularly impressive in providing dashboards and KPI insights in an intuitive and user-friendly format."

"The scale of this deployment was huge, with additional challenges brought about by the integration requirements and need to manage the project remotely because of the pandemic," comments Mohammed Obaidah, SNS director of services. "Having successfully delivered the solution on time and to budget, we're delighted to be supporting one of KSA's leading retail and wholesale companies in their quest to deliver best practice and drive performance."

About SACO

SACO is a pioneer in the hardware retail and wholesale business, the largest total-solution home improvement superstore in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1985, SACO has the buying power to import the best quality merchandise from all over the world. Currently, there are 32 SACO retail outlets in 18 cities throughout the Kingdom. The stores carry over 45,000 different products on display and the store space extends over 4,500 to 24,000 square meters, all carrying 13 dedicated specialized departments. In addition to that, wholesale offices are supported by professional salespeople offering comprehensive services and delivering items directly to customers.

SACO aims at spreading the chain of stores in all the cities of the Kingdom, offering the best and newest products to our valued customers at affordable prices. The SACO mission statement is as follows: "We will provide the finest range and quality of products and services. To further enhance our ability to build positive and lasting relationships with customers, we plan to establish complete home-improvement solutions available wherever and whenever our customer's convenience demands.

