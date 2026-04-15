Sacramento Seniors Get More Affordable Housing and Infrastructure with Health Net's $3 Million Investment in SACOG and Mutual Housing California

Funding supports Green Means Go infrastructure across Sacramento County and senior housing at San Juan Apartments along Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, today announced a $3 million investment in the Sacramento region to support housing stability and infrastructure, including partnerships with the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) and Mutual Housing California. The investment will help increase affordable housing and the infrastructure needed to support it in Sacramento County.

Health Net's Sacramento investment includes:

SACOG logo Mutual Housing California logo

$2 million to SACOG to support infrastructure for at least 50 affordable housing units in Sacramento County through the Green Means Go infill accelerator program

$1 million to Mutual Housing California to provide permanent affordable housing for over 100 seniors in the second phase of the San Juan Apartments

"At Health Net, we understand that where you live can directly impact your health," said Amber Kemp, Vice President of Medi-Cal Strategy, Execution, and Engagement. "That's why we're investing in partnerships that bring together housing, infrastructure and community development. When we work with SACOG and Mutual Housing California, we're helping build neighborhoods that support healthier lives—where families are safe, connected and can live healthier, fuller lives."

$2 million for Green Means Go Infrastructure

SACOG's Green Means Go program serves as a catalyst for cities and counties across the region to address the evolving challenge of reinvesting in urban cores and commercial corridors. The investments have helped add housing closer to where people work and shop to create a vibrant place to live and work, attracting new business and residents.

"This investment reflects the power of aligning housing and infrastructure to create lasting community impact," said Patrick Kennedy, County Sacramento Supervisor and SACOG Board Member. "Through SACOG's Green Means Go program, we were proud to support the first phase of Mutual Housing's San Juan Apartments, creating needed affordable housing—bringing critical infrastructure to a project that will open in May 2026. With continued partnership and investments like this from Health Net, we're building on that momentum to deliver more housing, better connectivity, and healthier communities across the region."

$1 million for San Juan Apartments Phase Two

The investment will support the continued development of San Juan Apartments Phase Two, an expansion of affordable housing along the Stockton Boulevard corridor. The project is part of Mutual Housing California's innovative approach to factory-built housing designed to serve seniors, delivering high-quality, affordable homes more efficiently while supporting older adults to age in stable, healthy environments.

"We're incredibly grateful for Health Net's partnership and their leadership in recognizing the powerful connection between health and housing," said Craig Adelman, CEO of Mutual Housing California. "This investment is more than funding — it's a shared commitment to creating healthier, more equitable communities. At San Juan Apartments Phase Two, we're advancing a factory-built housing model designed to serve seniors with high-quality, stable, and affordable homes. By delivering housing more efficiently, we can reduce development costs while accelerating access to the kind of stable environments that lead to better health outcomes — fewer hospital visits, improved well-being, and greater independence for older adults. Health Net's support allows us to scale this approach — expanding opportunity while ensuring more seniors can age with dignity in communities built for their long-term health."

What's Next

Partners will continue to advance planning and predevelopment work for San Juan Apartments Phase Two and support upcoming Green Means Go infrastructure activities across the region.

Together, these efforts demonstrate how cross-sector collaboration — linking healthcare, social services, housing, and infrastructure — can address drivers of health and strengthen community resilience.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, LLC ("Health Net"), a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 117,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene Corporation employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

About Mutual Housing California

Mutual Housing California is a Sacramento-based nonprofit organization that develops, manages, and supports sustainable affordable housing where residents are partners in advancing equitable communities. Since its founding in 1988, Mutual Housing has honed its place-shaping strategies to foster inclusive neighborhoods that provide stable housing, resident services, and opportunities for people at all income levels to thrive.

About Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG)

The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) is the regional planning agency for the six-county Sacramento region. SACOG works to advance transportation, land use, and infrastructure strategies that support economic vitality, environmental sustainability, and equitable access to opportunity. Through programs like Green Means Go, SACOG invests in infrastructure that enables new housing and more connected communities.

SOURCE Health Net, LLC