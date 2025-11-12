Sacramento Youth Gain Mentorship and New Career Pathways through $100,000 Health Net Grant to Sacramento County Office of Education

The investment backs a peer-mentorship convening and a new online workforce map to create clear pathways into mental-health jobs for local youth

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) to support two ground breaking initiatives aimed at improving youth behavioral health and strengthening the local mental health workforce pipeline.

The investment will fund a Peer-to-Peer Mentorship Convening and the development of a Behavioral Health Workforce Map, both of which will be designed in collaboration with youth leaders, local education agencies, and community-based organizations.

"Young people are some of our strongest messengers for mental health, and schools are where that leadership can truly take root," said Amber Kemp, Vice President, Medi-Cal Strategy, Execution, and Engagement at Health Net. "When we invest in peer mentorship and clear career pathways, we're supporting young people's well-being today — and nurturing the compassionate behavioral-health workforce our communities will rely on tomorrow."

Peer-to-Peer Mentorship Convening

Using $50,000 of the grant, SCOE hosted a countywide convening on October 15, to explore peer-to-peer mentorship as a strategy to promote youth behavioral health. The event brought together 117 students, educators, and community partners to share best practices, highlight existing programs, and co-create a roadmap for expanding trusted peer support in schools.

Behavioral Health Workforce Map

The additional $50,000 will support the creation of a web-based Behavioral Health Workforce Map — a tool designed to clarify the academic and employment pathways available to aspiring mental and behavioral health professionals living in Sacramento County. From high school career technical education programs and peer mentorship roles to graduate degrees and licensure opportunities, the map will serve as a comprehensive guide for students, educators, and job seekers alike.

"Too often, young people passionate about mental health careers struggle to have access to information and opportunities to advance in the career pathway," Shanine Coats, Executive Director, School of Education, Sacramento County Office of Education. "This investment from Health Net helps us illuminate the path forward, connecting passion with purpose and opportunity."

These efforts align with Health Net's broader commitment to advancing whole-person care and addressing drivers of health. From 2020 to 2025, Health Net committed more than $247 million in funding to community-based organizations, including programs that support youth, behavioral health, and workforce development.

