Sacramento's Mirasol Village "Block A" Nears Groundbreaking on 22-Acre Transformative Development

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Architects' site plan for Sacramento's Mirasol Village Block A—a key piece of the neighborhood revitalization—is being fast-forwarded to join Blocks B and E, the two Blocks currently under construction. Block A, which includes mixed-income housing as well as several community amenities and large pool, is currently on track to break ground in January 2021. The Mirasol Village redevelopment will bring new homes, employment centers, transit, services, retail, and recreational amenities to the former Twin Rivers and surrounding River District neighborhood. A highlight in SVA's portfolio, Mirasol Village will create a fully connected, dynamic community which will dramatically transform the region and offer a healthy, sustainable lifestyle for generations.

"This is not just a housing project. This is building a neighborhood," stated Mayor Darrell Steinberg of the City of Sacramento at the September 3, 2020 Groundbreaking ceremony for Blocks B and E. He continued, "It's exactly the way we ought to go about it—as we seek to empower all of our neighborhoods in Sacramento to have quality housing, to have real economic opportunities, and to have the services and amenities that every neighborhood should have."

Twin Rivers was one of the County of Sacramento's first public housing developments, built in the 1940s. In recent years, the neighborhood had become isolated by railroad tracks, rivers, levees, and limited roads, and the buildings had reached the end of their usable life. The Mirasol Village redevelopment includes replacing the previous 218 units with 427 new mixed-income homes, adding multi-modal connections to the heart of Sacramento including a new Sacramento Regional Transit Light Rail Blue Line Station, providing comprehensive supportive services to residents, and revitalizing the neighborhood with new amenities and recreation. Community spaces include a 1.2-acre community park, 2/3-acre community garden, fruit tree orchard, garden learning center, pool, playgrounds, and walking paths. The project is a collaboration of the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) and McCormack Baron Salazar.

At the September 3 Groundbreaking for Blocks B and E, La Shelle Dozier, Executive Director of SHRA, stated, "Affordable housing is the key to opening doors for opportunity, and Mirasol Village will be the impetus for changing lives and to make life better for everyone who lives here."

Nathan Herrero, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Principal at SVA Architects, adds, "It's especially rewarding for Block A to move forward because it includes several community amenities, which will enrich the quality of life for all of Mirasol Village's residents."

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

