SVA Architects Promotes Four New Principals

Architectural Firm's Diversity Allows Leaders to Advance

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fostering career advancement, SVA Architects has promoted four of its key leaders to Principals. Based in various communities across California, SVA's newest Principals include: Christopher Bradley, AIA, CSI, CCCA; Douglas Brown, Architect, NCARB; Lori Ichisaka; and Mel Tan, Architect. These recent promotions demonstrate SVA's commitment to recognizing and rewarding the contributions of its knowledgeable team members.

Firm Diversity Creates Experts

SVA has a robust and diverse portfolio of community-serving developments, offering ample opportunity for staff to develop expertise in distinct markets. As team members advance their knowledge and demonstrate leadership at one of SVA's five offices, the architectural firm recognizes growth and promotes from within.

New Principals

Several leaders who have made unparalleled contributions to SVA have been promoted to Principals:

Christopher Bradley , AIA, CSI, CCCA - Chris has 25 years of education and civic experience working on a wide variety of projects for clients throughout the state. He currently co-leads SVA's two Northern California offices in Pleasanton and in Davis . His work has earned a number of awards, including a Leroy F. Greene Design Award of Excellence for the La Escuelita Education Center. He is a graduate of the CASH School Facilities Leadership Academy and an active advocate for school facilities in the state.

Douglas Brown , Architect, NCARB - Based in SVA's Santa Ana office, Doug has 25 years of industry experience and a highly diverse resume. While his design credits include The Barn at UC Riverside, winner of an AIAOC Design Award, he has also led the design for student housing, mixed-use residential developments, K-12 schools, higher education projects, civic centers, and aquatic centers.

Lori Ichisaka – Leading SVA's San Diego office and the firm's design-build expert is Lori Ichisaka . In her 40 years of experience, she has completed commercial, multi-family, student housing, military housing, civic and educational projects. She led the design for Celadon at 9th and Broadway, winner of a prestigious ULI Global Award for Excellence.

Mel Tan , Architect – Also based in Santa Ana , Mel Tan has over 40 years of experience, with a particular expertise in K-12 educational facilities and student housing. Mel has numerous Gold Nugget Merit Awards to his credit, including the Woodbridge High School Performing Arts Center and the Costa Mesa High School Performing Arts Center.

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, says, "It's very rewarding to see the individuals our firm has nurtured become Principals and role models for the next generation. These well-deserved promotions are a reflection of their individual excellence and outstanding accomplishments. We're grateful for their dedication, talent, and commitment to SVA, and we look forward to being a part of their continued success."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Pleasanton, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

