Sacramento's Urban Air Adventure Park Positioned for Growth with New Owner's Purchase of Park and Neighboring Market

DALLAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has announced that local entrepreneur Bill Singh has acquired the existing Urban Air Adventure Park in Sacramento, located at 1700 Arden Way, and is purchasing a new market in Elk Grove to develop next to the park. Singh's acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for the brand, providing new opportunities for growth and development in the Sacramento region.

Singh is an experienced franchisee who has owned and operated numerous successful Jimmy John's sandwich shops and Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations across the country. As a seasoned small business owner and proud grandfather, Singh was looking to invest in businesses that impact children. He first discovered Urban Air while spending time with his own family and knew it was the perfect opportunity for his next venture. Singh was drawn to Unleashed Brands because of the shared commitment to creating safe and engaging spaces for children to play, and he was impressed by Urban Air's exceptional customer experience and diverse attractions.

"As a grandfather, I'm excited to continue offering the unique and exciting Urban Air experience to families in the community," said Singh. "Creating a place for children to enjoy themselves and escape the hardships of life, is a priority for my team and me. With my extensive experience in the franchise industry, I understand the value of partnering with a reliable and supportive franchisor, and that's why I'm excited to work with Unleashed Brands. Their proven systems and ongoing support give us the confidence to succeed in our operations and provide the best customer experience possible."

The company also recently signed new California franchise agreements in Yuba City, Fresno East & West, and Bakersfield.

Over the past several years, Urban Air, along with other Unleashed Brands concepts, has gained the attention of seasoned, multi-unit entrepreneurs such as Singh looking to diversify their portfolios while impacting kids. Urban Air Brand President Jay Thomas is looking to keep the momentum going, expanding across the state of California over the coming years with opportunities identified in Irvine, Riverside, San Bernardino, Mission Viejo, San Diego, Pasadena, Thousand Oaks, Modesto, Stockton, Oxnard, Santa Clarita, Ventura and more.

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

This year, Urban Air was ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list for the fifth consecutive year.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 160 locations open and 130+ in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

