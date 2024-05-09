Urban Air Adventure Park Names Jeff Palla New Brand President

25+ Year Franchise Industry Veteran to Lead No. 1 Family Entertainment Franchise

DALLAS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the world's leading indoor adventure park operator and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has tapped Jeff Palla, a franchise-industry leader for over 25 years, as its new Brand President.

Palla most recently served as President of Mr. Handyman, part of the Neighborly platform of home service brands. Before this role, he spent 18 years as SVP of Operations at hotel chain La Quinta, where he played an integral role in launching the franchise program and growing it to more than 600 units. His career started with the Walt Disney Company, where he served in several guest service roles. Palla was also a franchisee of Bloomin' Blinds in Texas, which helped to gain a strong perspective of driving success in a small business.

Palla will focus on continuing to position Urban Air as the industry leader for family entertainment in all areas of the business, including innovation and customer experience, while driving profitable growth for franchisees. He will also be instrumental in implementing new industry-leading attractions for the brand this year.

"Jeff brings with him vast experience within the hospitality industry managing large-scale systems where franchisees invest significant capital to open their businesses. Combining this with his knowledge of platform brands, he's a great fit for our culture and leadership to help scale Urban Air," said Michael Browning, Jr, Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands.

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

This year, Urban Air was ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list for the sixth consecutive year.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 350 locations open or in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Sylvan Learning and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

