SAE International Webinar to Feature Amsted Automotive Advanced Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for EV and HEV Multi-Speed Shift Systems

The webinar will explain the need for next-generation EV and HEV propulsion systems that improve efficiency and all-electric driving range

Amsted Automotive multi-functional clutch technology enables multi-speed shift systems with multiple advantages over dog-clutch systems

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive will present new solutions for multi-speed shift systems with One-Way-Clutch (OWC) functionality in an upcoming SAE International webinar. This technology, when applied to EV and HEV drivetrains, can provide improved efficiency as well as provide a flexible system solution for simplified controls and increased shift performance, compared to conventional technology.

John Jennings, Amsted Director of Innovation and eMobility, will present this latest Amsted technology in a 30-minute webinar, as well as answer questions from the audience.

These systems can be built upon proven Amsted Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) technology already used in a production EV all-wheel-drive vehicle since 2021. The technology can be used in both parallel-axis and co-axial powertrain systems. One variation eliminates friction clutches for reduced drag, improved efficiency and improved sustainability metrics.

Advantages of the Amsted one-way-clutch over dog-clutch style systems include:

No blocked or interrupted shifts

No ratcheting during shifts

Simplified system controls

Additional functionality such as park-lock

Easier calibration, reducing engineering loads

The webinar is available to join at no cost and will take place August 1, 2024, at 11 a.m EST.

To register for the webinar, use the following link:

https://www.techbriefs.com/component/content/article/50667&?pk=W080124email&oly_enc_id=0

Topics of the webinar will include:

Multi-speed shift systems and the transition from ICE to EV drivetrains,

Needs for next-generation EV propulsion systems to improve vehicle range and performance,

Novel solutions for EV disconnect and shift systems enabled by new one-way-clutch technology,

Power-shift technology with integrated one-way-clutch functionality,

And the novel Amsted one-way clutch shift technology, with no friction elements, for optimal efficiency and performance

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

