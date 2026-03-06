TeraWatt Technology Appoints Douglas Duncan as Director of International Business Development to Accelerate Global Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Technology Inc. (Headquartered in California, USA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Douglas McW Duncan has joined the company as Director of International Business Development, responsible for overseeing the United States, Europe, and Asia (excluding Japan). As demand for lightweight, high-power, and safe battery solutions continues to grow across global markets, Mr. Duncan brings extensive experience in international business development and partnership building across more than 13 countries, with a proven track record in commercializing custom lithium-ion battery solutions for industrial, mobility, and stationary applications.

Most recently at Durapower Holdings, Mr. Duncan led international business development and strategic planning, driving APAC expansion, securing port electrification battery system contracts, defining go-to-market strategies for EVs, marine, stationary ESS, and charging infrastructure, and launching a 1GWh battery assembly joint venture in Thailand. Prior roles at Diebold Nixdorf, Wayne Fueling Systems, and Cobasys further honed his expertise in energy, retail infrastructure, and energy storage business development.

At TeraWatt, Mr. Duncan will leverage his global execution track record, OEM and strategic partner network, and multi-region market entry experience to accelerate customer development, partnerships, and business expansion in international markets.

Mr. Duncan commented:

"I am thrilled to be joining TeraWatt Technology at such an exciting time. The company has built a compelling technology and manufacturing platform in next-generation lithium-ion batteries, and I see tremendous opportunity to bring these solutions to industrial and mobility markets around the world."

TeraWatt Technology founder CEO Ken Ogata, Ph.D. commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Duncan as our international business development director. Mr. Duncan's deep knowledge of the battery and industrial sectors,combined with a proven track record in international business development, will significantly accelerate TeraWatt's global growth."

About TeraWatt Technology Inc.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. is a California-based company that produces lightweight, high-power, and safe next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

Company Overview

Name: TeraWatt Technology Inc.

Representative: Co-founder and CEO Ken Ogata

Headquarters: 28 Geary St, Suite 650, San Francisco, CA 94108, United States

Founded: January 2020

Established: December 2019

URL: https://www.terawatt-technology.com/

