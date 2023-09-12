Safari Tourism Continues to Grow, Despite Increasing Costs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data indicates that travel to famous safari destinations continues to grow, despite rising trip costs.

The leading US travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com , reveals that policy sales for destinations known for safari tourism more than tripled from 2020 to 2022, and breaks down how that trend is continuing through 2023.

Safari Tourism Sees Another Boost 2023

Travel insurance policy sales for African destinations have increased for the third consecutive year.

Travel insurance policy sales for popular safari destinations are up 18% this year

This year's increase follows a 55% surge in travel to popular safari destinations from 2021 to 2022

South Africa , Kenya , and Tanzania are the most popular safari destinations this year

Safari Travel Getting More Expensive

In addition to an increase in popularity, the price of safari tourism has also steadily increased year over year. A handful of popular safari destinations are among the most expensive destinations , with trip costs surpassing $20,000.

Botswana averages the highest trip cost this year at $23,577 among safari destinations

averages the highest trip cost this year at among safari destinations The cost of travel to popular safari destinations has increased 12% since last year

At over $1,000 , safari travelers are paying more for their insurance policies in 2023 compared to the previous 4 years

Yearly Comparison of Trip Costs & Premiums*

Year Avg. Premium Avg. Trip Cost 2023 $1,006 $16,361 2022 $915 $14,615 2021 $798 $16,043 2020 $840 $17,172 2019 $832 $15,083

2023 Trip Cost and Premium by Destination*

Destination Name Avg Premium. Avg. Trip Cost Botswana $1,503 $23,577 Kenya $966 $16,452 Mozambique $578 $9,451 Namibia $871 $13,093 Rwanda $1,220 $18,524 South Africa $927 $14,961 Tanzania $1,067 $17,510 Uganda $718 $11,295 Zambia $1,144 $17,356 Zimbabwe $1,260 $20,936

*The above charts only include data for trips with an insured trip cost.

Methodology: Squaremouth analytics compared travel insurance sales metrics for purchases made between January 1 and September 5th from 2019 to 2023. The data focused on popular safari destinations to analyze trends in the safari tourism industry.

