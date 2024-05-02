SAFE Credit Union Board Elects Rick Blumenfeld as New Chair

FOLSOM, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As SAFE Credit Union continues its business transformation and adopts a stated purpose of helping its members build financial freedom, the SAFE Credit Union Board of Directors recently elected a new chair.

The board elected Rick Blumenfeld as chair of the all-volunteer body that leads governance for the $4.6 billion financial institution.

Blumenfeld, who has served on the board since 2014 and most recently as 1st Vice Chairman, officially became chair on April 25, 2024, as former chair Terrance Tremelling stepped down from the role after seven years. Tremelling will continue to serve as a director.

"It is a true honor and privilege to be elected chair by my fellow volunteers," says Blumenfeld. "I want to especially thank my predecessor, Terry Tremelling, for his leadership and stewardship over the past seven years he has been chair. He helped guide SAFE through significant, positive change. I look forward to building from his achievements on behalf of SAFE's membership."

Blumenfeld joined SAFE's board in 2014 and served as treasurer from 2018-2023 before being named 1st Vice Chair. His professional experience includes serving as a regional managing partner with Arthur Andersen LLP, (retired); as an independent Certified Public Accountant; and as a principal of a real estate consulting practice. He also has served on the faculty of several universities and colleges, and on various community organization boards.

Tremelling, a board member since 2006, served as chair during a period that included the implementation of a new technology system upgrade; recruiting new board members with expanded skills and scope of experience; providing governance for business changes in response to the COVID pandemic; and strengthening the board's committee structure.

"It has been an absolute honor serving as chair for the SAFE Credit Union board," Tremelling says. "I have had the pleasure to work alongside some wonderful people who care deeply about our members and ensuring our credit union remains strong and secure. I am confident Rick will continue to serve SAFE's membership well and look forward to seeing all he accomplishes."

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.6 billion in assets and more than 236,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

SOURCE SAFE Credit Union