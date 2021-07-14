Safe Harbor Marinas Launches Boating Lifestyle App with Tegan Digital

DALLAS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Harbor Marinas continues to innovate within the boating industry with their latest app, Safe Harbor Water. As the world's largest owner and operator of marinas, Safe Harbor continues to redefine the global boating lifestyle. The new app joins Safe Harbor's already impressive catalogue of digital resources that serve both members and guests. The app was designed and developed by Tegan Digital, Safe Harbor's MarTech lead agency.

Safe Harbor Marina Water app

Developed for both iOS and Android, the new Safe Harbor Water app will serve as a platform for Safe Harbor's over 40,000 members to engage with their nationwide network of more than 115 marinas across 22 states. The app also introduces the Safe Harbor Marketplace, an exclusive, members-only opportunity for buying and selling boats.

Tegan Digital, a Dallas-based agency, has partnered with Safe Harbor Marinas on marketing and technology initiatives since 2019. The group led design and development for Safe Harbor's new website, merchandise storefront, member portal, and many additional digital enhancements.

"Safe Harbor is an ideal partner for us," said John Herrington, VP Client Services at Tegan. "They believe in exceptional experiences for their members and this includes digital. To be able to work with a team that not only has the vision but the guts to execute it is powerful. We relish the opportunity to continue to build something special."

About Safe Harbor Marinas

Safe Harbor Marinas is the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world. The company is dedicated to providing memorable experiences and exceptional service to the global boating community. Safe Harbor owns and operates more than 115 marinas in 22 states. For more information, visit www.shmarinas.com .

About Tegan Digital

Celebrating a decade of service, Tegan Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.tegan.io .

Media Contact:

John Herrington

VP Client Services

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital