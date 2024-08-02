Safe House Project Receives Additional $500,000 from Mecklenburg County through ARPA Funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe House Project is proud to announce that it has received an additional $500,000 in funding from Mecklenburg County through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. This grant is in addition to the original $504,000 received from the CARES Act funding, further empowering Safe House Project's mission to support survivors of human trafficking.

ARPA provides relief funds to eligible state, local, and tribal governments negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The purpose of the funding is to support communities hardest hit by COVID-19.

Kristi Wells, CEO of Safe House Project, expressed her gratitude for the additional funding: "We are immensely grateful to Mecklenburg County for their continued support. This additional $500,000 will significantly enhance our ability to provide safe housing and emergency support to survivors of trafficking. These funds will directly impact their escape from dangerous situations and their journey towards freedom and healing. With this support, we can continue to offer comprehensive care, ensuring that survivors have access to the resources they need to rebuild their lives."

Safe House Project has been a beacon of hope for trafficking survivors, offering vital services such as safe home placement and emergency services to help them exit their trafficking situation. The additional ARPA funding will enable the organization to expand its reach and improve its services, ensuring that more survivors have the opportunity to find safety and begin their path to recovery.

The funding from ARPA is crucial in addressing the heightened vulnerabilities and challenges faced by trafficking survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing the necessary resources and support, Safe House Project continues to stand as a national leader in the fight against human trafficking, advocating for survivors and empowering them to achieve lasting freedom and independence.

For more information about Safe House Project and its programs, please visit www.safehouseproject.org.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project is a national leader in the fight against child sex trafficking. With a mission to increase survivor identification beyond 1%, provide emergency services and placement to survivors, and ensure every survivor has access to safe housing and holistic care, Safe House Project works tirelessly to bring hope, freedom, and a future to survivors.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Fields

Marketing Communications Coordinator, Safe House Project

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (507) 769-0819

SOURCE Safe House Project