WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe House Project, a leading anti-trafficking non-profit committed to combating domestic sex trafficking announced Monday that it has received a transformational $1 million gift from philanthropists Karen and Rob Hale through their family foundation, Fox Rock Foundation.

Safe House Project Receives Transformative $1 Million Endowment from Rob and Karen Hale

The gift will support the ongoing work of Safe House Project as it works to train law enforcement, community members, military members, and healthcare providers to identify and respond to trafficking. The funds will also be used to help trafficking victims escape their traffickers and receive the supportive services they need to heal through trafficking-specific therapeutic residential care programs.

"We are humbled and grateful to the Hale Family for this incredible gift. This funding will make a tremendous impact and allow for more survivors to be identified, escape their trafficker, and build a life of hope and freedom," said Kristi Wells, Safe House Project co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Building upon the Hale's legacy of abundant philanthropic efforts, Fox Rock Foundation was created to inspire health in our communities and our environment, with more opportunity for all. The Foundation's recent gift to Safe House Project serves as part of the Hale family's commitment to give $1 million per week in 2022 in support of 52 individual nonprofits.

"The Hale Family is honored to empower Safe House Project to expand their work of uniting communities to eradicate trafficking," Karen Hale said. "Fox Rock Foundation applauds the impact Safe House Project has achieved over the past 5 years of expanding safe house programs, increasing survivor identification, and serving survivors through emergency support. The foundation appreciates their collaborative efforts with partners throughout the country, and their humble pursuit to eradicate trafficking one person at a time."

About Fox Rock Foundation

Fox Rock Foundation is the private family foundation established by Karen and Rob Hale and their adult children, Trevor, Thomas, and Brett, to inspire health in our communities and our environment, with more opportunity for all. Building on the philanthropy of the Hales and their businesses, Fox Rock Foundation supports a wide variety of organizations within four principal areas of giving: education, health and wellbeing, conservation, and equality.

The Foundation's current focus is a series of grant partnerships with small and mid-sized nonprofits making a difference on a variety of causes in New England and beyond. Fox Rock Foundation builds on the philanthropy of Granite Telecommunications, where Rob Hale is founder and CEO, Granite Gives Back, Fox Rock Cares, and other personal giving by the Hales. Through a variety of giving channels, the Hale family has pledged or donated more than $300 million to a broad range of worthy causes.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project (501c3) is a nonprofit combatting domestic sex trafficking by increasing victim identification of trafficked individuals through survivor-informed training, supporting victims in their escape, and increasing the number of restorative care opportunities for child trafficking victims. To learn more about Safe House Project visit www.safehouseproject.org .

